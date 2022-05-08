Skip to main content
Dodgers Villain Continues Professional Baseball Career Overseas

Josh Reddick is headed to the Australia Baseball League.

After several seasons of uneven play, onetime Dodgers outfielder Josh Reddick is headed to a far off land to continue to get paid to play baseball. This week, Reddick announced that he is headed to the Australia Baseball League to play for the Perth Heat. 

Reddick, a member of the 2017 world champion Houston Asterisks, drew the ire of Dodgers fans after his tweeting that he has "Zero" regrets about being a member of the team that stole signs on their way to a championship.

The outfielder played 47 games for the Dodgers after the team acquired him in a 2016 trade at the deadline that also brought Rich Hill to LA. In 155 at-bats, Reddick recorded a .307 OBP and six home runs. 

He signed with Houston as a free agent that fall. After four seasons in Texas, the team cut him loose. Reddick then signed with the Diamondbacks before being released in August of 2021. 

He subsequently spent a couple of a weeks on the Mets, but never appeared in a regular season game, before he was released again.

This year, he's played for in Dominican winter ball and the Mexican League. Now, he's off to Australia.

The one-time Gold Glove winner owns a .262/.321/.426 slash line across 13-year MLB seasons. 

Barring a miraculous turn of events, Reddick's time as a starter in the majors is likely done. Perhaps it was easier to hit when he knew what pitch was coming.

Either way, Dodgers fans probably aren't shedding any tears over the current state of Reddick's career. 

