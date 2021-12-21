Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Walker Buehler

    Dodgers: Walker Buehler Gets Incredible Custom Nikes for Wedding Day

    His and hers done very well.
    During the baseball season, players are quite busy and gone for weeks at a time. So they tend to miss a lot of family time, weekends, and have to postpone some important days, like weddings, until the offseason. This winter has already seen both Mookie Betts and Walker Buehler tie the knot with their new wives, Brianna and McKenzie.

    Mookie is known for his swag and at times it may overshadow some of his teammates. So with a little help from the Shoe Surgeon, the Buehlers decided to display some of their own style with some pretty swanky customized footwear.

    The Shoe Surgeon is a brand created by artist Dominic Ciambrone, who specializes in sneaker customizations and unique designs. Both Ciambrone and McKenzie showed off the fire kicks on Instagram.

    The Buehler’s Nike Air Max shoes have their wedding date (12/11/21) on the inside of the tongue as well as hidden on the insides of the collar of each of their left-foot shoes. On the outside of the tongue on their right-foot shoes, the salutation of Mr. can be seen on the one with the outside soles labeled “MB” for Mr. Mackenzie Buehler. While Mrs. can be seen on the outside tongue with the soles that feature “WB” for Mrs. Walker Buehler.

    The custom pairs of shoes were no doubt a highlight for them during their big day as they took center stage for everyone to see. Congrats again to the newlyweds!

    Notably, this isn't the first time Buehler and Ciambrone have collaborated. In 2020, the Shoe Surgeon made Walker some custom Nike cleats that the pitcher used in a start that September.

    Oct 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) reacts during the sixth inning in game five of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
