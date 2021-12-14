Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Joc Pederson, Alex Wood, Logan Forsythe, Corey Seager, Kike Hernandez, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner, Austin Barnes

    Dodgers: Walker Buehler Welcomes Kershaw, Freese, Joc & More to All-Star Wedding

    Author:

    Living the life of a baseball player means your schedules during the spring and summer are usually quite full. That leaves the winter to be the season of weddings and this time it was Dodgers ace Walker Buehler and his long-time girlfriend McKenzie.

    The lovely pair married last weekend in Lexington, Kentucky, and a slew of familiar faces were there to celebrate with them.

    Here's a list of confirmed attendees together with their plus-ones, as discovered through photographs posted on social media.

    • Chris Taylor and his girlfriend Mary
    • Austin and Nicole Barnes
    • Justin and Kourtney Turner
    • Will and Cara Smith
    • Caleb and Carissa Ferguson
    • Kiké and Mariana Hernandez
    • Corey and Madi Seager
    • Joc and Kelsey Pederson
    • Alex and Suzanna Wood
    • Logan and Ally Forsythe
    • David and Marin Freese

    Read More

    Fortunately, we were also able to verify that Clayton Kershaw was there as well.

    Of course, Kersh recently announced the birth of his fourth child, which made it seem unlikely that the current free agent and his wife Ellen would attend the gathering. Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna, were also absent as they were on their honeymoon.

    The ladies, according to the photographs put online, appeared to be the most enthusiastic attendee group; many of them were reunited after quite a few years apart.

    Congratulations to the happy couple!

    USATSI_16970868_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Walker Buehler Welcomes Kershaw, Freese, Joc & More to All-Star Wedding

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16936180_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Exploring a Trea Turner Contract Extension, What Could That Look Like?

    3 hours ago
    Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Jerry Hairston Jr Frustrated By Lack of Urgency in MLB Lockout

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_7882259_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Tim Federowicz, Former LA Catcher, Announces Retirement

    Dec 11, 2021
    Oct 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig (66) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning in game four of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Yasiel Puig is Officially Going to Korea to Continue his Career

    Dec 9, 2021
    USATSI_10153161_168396005_lowres
    News

    Pitcher Danny Duffy Avoids Major Surgery And Retirement

    Dec 9, 2021
    Sep 22, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Adrian Beltre (29) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Former LA Star Adrian Beltre Gives Back To His Home Town

    Dec 9, 2021
    USATSI_16915775_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Bob Geren Expected to Interview for Mets Manager Job

    Dec 8, 2021