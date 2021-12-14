Dodgers: Walker Buehler Welcomes Kershaw, Freese, Joc & More to All-Star Wedding
Living the life of a baseball player means your schedules during the spring and summer are usually quite full. That leaves the winter to be the season of weddings and this time it was Dodgers ace Walker Buehler and his long-time girlfriend McKenzie.
The lovely pair married last weekend in Lexington, Kentucky, and a slew of familiar faces were there to celebrate with them.
Here's a list of confirmed attendees together with their plus-ones, as discovered through photographs posted on social media.
- Chris Taylor and his girlfriend Mary
- Austin and Nicole Barnes
- Justin and Kourtney Turner
- Will and Cara Smith
- Caleb and Carissa Ferguson
- Kiké and Mariana Hernandez
- Corey and Madi Seager
- Joc and Kelsey Pederson
- Alex and Suzanna Wood
- Logan and Ally Forsythe
- David and Marin Freese
Fortunately, we were also able to verify that Clayton Kershaw was there as well.
Of course, Kersh recently announced the birth of his fourth child, which made it seem unlikely that the current free agent and his wife Ellen would attend the gathering. Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna, were also absent as they were on their honeymoon.
The ladies, according to the photographs put online, appeared to be the most enthusiastic attendee group; many of them were reunited after quite a few years apart.
Congratulations to the happy couple!