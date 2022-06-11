Dodgers: Walker Buehler's Struggles Entering 'Uncharted Territory'

It hasn't been the easiest season for the Dodgers' Walker Buehler. After a career-high 33 starts and a career-best 2.47 ERA in 2021, things just haven't come as easily this time around.

The young right-hander has struggled to gain any positive momentum throughout the season, giving up runs at an alarming rate. His 6-3 record is still above average production, but the 4.02 ERA begins to paint the full picture behind those numbers.

The reality is that Buehler has not looked like his normal self, and his incredibly high usage a season ago may be to blame. His 207.2 innings in 2021 were a career-high, and the effects may finally be on full display. The latest example of his struggles came on Friday night against the rival Giants - a game in which Walker left after only 4 innings with elbow discomfort.

While the discomfort was a new development, the struggles to miss bats and get outs were not. Prior to Friday's game, Dave Roberts was already fielding questions about his unraveling ace.

"Honestly, this is uncharted territory". said Dave Roberts prior to the series opener in San Francisco. "There’s been here or there a not so good one (in past years). But what’s happened recently, this is uncharted territory. So we’re all getting through it together."

One silver lining in all of this is that Buehler apparently still wanted to go back out there for the fifth inning. For a pitcher who has already had Tommy John surgery and has a history of arm issues, this is a positive sign that it may not be as bad as initially feared. Still, it seems as though the team will be playing it safe and running tests to make sure it isn't something more serious.

At the end of the day, the Dodgers need a healthy Buehler to be legitimate contenders this season. If some additional rest is needed to let him fully heal up, Los Angeles has a stable of fresh young arms in the minor leagues just waiting for an opportunity to show what they can do. Depending on how Buehler's MRI results come out, don't be surprised to see some fresh faces making spot starts for the Dodgers in the near future.