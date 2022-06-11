Skip to main content
Dodgers: Walker Buehler's Struggles Entering 'Uncharted Territory'

Dodgers: Walker Buehler's Struggles Entering 'Uncharted Territory'

Is it time to worry about the Dodgers' ace?

Is it time to worry about the Dodgers' ace?

It hasn't been the easiest season for the Dodgers' Walker Buehler. After a career-high 33 starts and a career-best 2.47 ERA in 2021, things just haven't come as easily this time around. 

The young right-hander has struggled to gain any positive momentum throughout the season, giving up runs at an alarming rate. His 6-3 record is still above average production, but the 4.02 ERA begins to paint the full picture behind those numbers. 

The reality is that Buehler has not looked like his normal self, and his incredibly high usage a season ago may be to blame. His 207.2 innings in 2021 were a career-high, and the effects may finally be on full display. The latest example of his struggles came on Friday night against the rival Giants - a game in which Walker left after only 4 innings with elbow discomfort. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While the discomfort was a new development, the struggles to miss bats and get outs were not. Prior to Friday's game, Dave Roberts was already fielding questions about his unraveling ace. 

"Honestly, this is uncharted territory". said Dave Roberts prior to the series opener in San Francisco. "There’s been here or there a not so good one (in past years). But what’s happened recently, this is uncharted territory. So we’re all getting through it together."

One silver lining in all of this is that Buehler apparently still wanted to go back out there for the fifth inning. For a pitcher who has already had Tommy John surgery and has a history of arm issues, this is a positive sign that it may not be as bad as initially feared. Still, it seems as though the team will be playing it safe and running tests to make sure it isn't something more serious.

At the end of the day, the Dodgers need a healthy Buehler to be legitimate contenders this season. If some additional rest is needed to let him fully heal up, Los Angeles has a stable of fresh young arms in the minor leagues just waiting for an opportunity to show what they can do. Depending on how Buehler's MRI results come out, don't be surprised to see some fresh faces making spot starts for the Dodgers in the near future.

Walker BuehlerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18504738_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy's Game Changing Home Run Sets Internet On Fire

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts (50) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Reveals Why He Turned Down Red Sox Contract Extension

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18504743_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Two-Time All-Star Blasts Hall-of-Fame Manager After Epic Home Run

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts prior to game against the Seattle Mariners in a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Insider Sets Record Straight on LA's New Locker Room Celebration

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_10271014_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Longtime LA First Baseman Selling His San Diego Mansion

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18498723_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Network Makes Crazy Comparison Between Tony Gonsolin & LA Legend

By Staff WriterJun 9, 2022
USATSI_17976119_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Veteran Pitcher Has Boxes to Check Before MLB Return

By Staff WriterJun 9, 2022
USATSI_18283784_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Voting for the 2022 All-Star Game Officially Opens

By Staff WriterJun 9, 2022