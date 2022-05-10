Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch a Mind-Boggling Yasiel Puig KBO Highlight

Puig still has plenty of arm to gun down runners from right field.

Yasiel Puig's time on the Dodgers was defined by show-stopping highlights on the field and head scratching moments off the field. When he first broke into the league in 2013, it seemed like every night Puig was featured on SportsCenter's top ten. 

Puig is now playing professional baseball in Korea for the Kiwoom Heroes and last week, he showed off some of the arm strength that produced plenty of eye-popping replays during his time in MLB.

After catching a routine fly ball to right field, Puig threw an absolute laser to gun down the runner tagging up from third.

Puig is still strong with the leather, but he's struggled with the lumber so far in his first year overseas. In 32 games, Puig is slashing .209/.305/.322 and owns a 20.6% strikeout rate (131 plate appearances).

The Cuban outfielder's goal is to one day get back to the majors, and hopefully, one day be back on the Dodgers. Back in January, Puig said as much.

“People keeping talking and texting me ‘Hey, come back to Los Angeles.’. It’s not about me, but we’re going to do the best we can everyday now, in Korea, for this season and the next season, to come back to the United States and hope God gives me the opportunity one day to come back to the Dodgers.”

He has a long way to go to get back to MLB, but continuing to make incredible defensive plays will only help him to get back to playing baseball in America. 

