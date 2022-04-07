Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Bobby Miller Dominate Shohei Ohtani in Spring Training Game

Dodgers 2022 first-round pick Bobby Miller flashed some impressive velocity against the reigning AL MVP.

It's not everyday that a young pitcher makes his Dodger Stadium debut. It's all the more rarer that the first batter he faces is the reigning AL MVP. But that's exactly where Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller found himself last night; starring down the Angels Shohei Ohtani.

Miller didn't disappoint in his start in the final game of the Freeway Series. He struck Ohtani out on six pitches - three of which registered triple digits on the radar gun. Ohtani got caught staring at a 100.2 MPH four-seam fastball. To quote college basketball analyst Bill Raftery, "Onions!".

Almost as entertaining as the strikeout was the footage of Miller's parents nervously looking on as their son was pitching to the modern day Babe Ruth.

The Dodgers drafted Miller in the first round of the 2020 draft. Due to COVID, Miller was resigned to pitching at the alternate site instead of pitching in the minor leagues. Last season, he logged a 2.40 ERA in 56.1 IP between High-A and Double-A. 

Miller is expected to start this season in Double-A, but it wouldn't surprise anyone if he graduated to Triple-A sometime this summer. 

Prospect experts are all over the map with where Miller ranks among other top prospects. The Athletic had him ranked at number 50, but FanGraphs slotted him it at 94.

Either way, the future is bright for Miller and fans should be very excited about his potential. Sometimes, seeing is believing. 

