Dodgers: Watch Denzel Washington's Impassioned Pregame Speech to LA Players

The Dodgers celebrated the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB's color barrier last Friday. There were plenty of celebrities on hand for a special day to commemorate a seminal figure in American history. As usual, every player on every team wore the number 42, but this year, those digits were a beautiful shade of Dodger blue.

In addition to the events around Dodger Stadium, none other than Denzel Washington addressed the Dodgers in their locker room.

The lifelong Yankees fan spoke in-depth about how the meaning of being a Dodger in the context of Jackie Robinson. He even donned a Dodgers cap during his monologue.

After sharing a few words with the Dodgers players, Denzel took pictures with Dodgers players. He also chatted with Mookie Betts and discussed the virtues of leadership with Justin Turner.

It was a special day already, but Denzel made it all that more meaningful for the Dodgers franchise.