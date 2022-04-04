Dodgers: Watch Dustin May Throw Off the Mound for the First Time Since Surgery

An important player for the Dodgers future made a big step towards his return this week. For the first time since last May, Dustin May threw off of a mound.

May underwent Tommy John surgery last spring after suffering a season-ending elbow injury. The promising righty posted a video of himself pitching off the bump. His caption was short and sweet: "In due time...first bullpen".

There's still plenty of time before Dodgers fans see May back on the roster. The flame-thrower is expected back after the All-Star break. There's a strong possibility that he'll be working out of the bullpen as he works his way back to the form that earned him a top five finish in the 2020 NL rookie of the year voting.

Over three seasons with the Dodgers, May has a 2.93 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. However, he's proven to be more effective as a starter (2.84 ERA) than a reliever (3.32 ERA).

Whenever he comes back, he's sure to make an impact.