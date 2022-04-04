Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Dustin May Throw Off the Mound for the First Time Since Surgery

Dodgers: Watch Dustin May Throw Off the Mound for the First Time Since Surgery

Dustin May began pitching off the bump for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last spring.

Dustin May began pitching off the bump for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last spring.

An important player for the Dodgers future made a big step towards his return this week. For the first time since last May, Dustin May threw off of a mound.

May underwent Tommy John surgery last spring after suffering a season-ending elbow injury. The promising righty posted a video of himself pitching off the bump. His caption was short and sweet: "In due time...first bullpen".

There's still plenty of time before Dodgers fans see May back on the roster. The flame-thrower is expected back after the All-Star break. There's a strong possibility that he'll be working out of the bullpen as he works his way back to the form that earned him a top five finish in the 2020 NL rookie of the year voting. 

Over three seasons with the Dodgers, May has a 2.93 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. However, he's proven to be more effective as a starter (2.84 ERA) than a reliever (3.32 ERA).  

Whenever he comes back, he's sure to make an impact. 

