In the short time Albert Pujols played for the Dodgers, he made an impact in the clubhouse, in the dugout, on the field, and in the hearts of Dodger fans everywhere. Uncle Albert won't be wearing an L.A. hat on his plaque in Cooperstown, but he will always be a fan favorite at Dodger Stadium.

Pujols is also a fan favorite in St. Louis, whose hat he will be wearing on his Hall of Fame plaque. On Wednesday, a young Cardinals fan took in a game in Chicago to watch his favorite team take on the Cubs.

Although the Cardinals lost the game, 7-1, we're guessing the boy went home pretty happy. He brought a sign to the game that said, "Albert can we trade jerseys? Go Cardinals!!!!" And boy oh boy, did that sign ever pay off.

As "Go, Cubs, Go" plays in the background, Pujols sees the young man in the stands holding his sign. Pujols makes eye contact and begins to take off his jersey, and gives some sort of nonverbal communication that no, he doesn't need the boy's Yadier Molina t-shirt in exchange. As Albert's teammates, including likely MVP Paul Goldschmidt, file out of the dugout behind him, he takes off his jersey and slides it under the protective netting to the kid.

Things like this create baseball fans for life. Look, I still tell people about the time I made a sandwich for Nolan Ryan's son when I was a Sandwich Artist at Subway the summer after I graduated high school. I think this kid will be telling his grandkids about the day a future Hall of Famer gave him his jersey.

And thanks to smartphones and the internet, he'll even have video proof!