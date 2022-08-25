Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Former Los Angeles Legend Make a Young Fan's Day (and Life)

Dodgers: Watch Former Los Angeles Legend Make a Young Fan's Day (and Life)

Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols went viral and made a young fan's day by giving him his Cardinals jersey after a game at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

In the short time Albert Pujols played for the Dodgers, he made an impact in the clubhouse, in the dugout, on the field, and in the hearts of Dodger fans everywhere. Uncle Albert won't be wearing an L.A. hat on his plaque in Cooperstown, but he will always be a fan favorite at Dodger Stadium.

Pujols is also a fan favorite in St. Louis, whose hat he will be wearing on his Hall of Fame plaque. On Wednesday, a young Cardinals fan took in a game in Chicago to watch his favorite team take on the Cubs.

Although the Cardinals lost the game, 7-1, we're guessing the boy went home pretty happy. He brought a sign to the game that said, "Albert can we trade jerseys? Go Cardinals!!!!" And boy oh boy, did that sign ever pay off.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As "Go, Cubs, Go" plays in the background, Pujols sees the young man in the stands holding his sign. Pujols makes eye contact and begins to take off his jersey, and gives some sort of nonverbal communication that no, he doesn't need the boy's Yadier Molina t-shirt in exchange. As Albert's teammates, including likely MVP Paul Goldschmidt, file out of the dugout behind him, he takes off his jersey and slides it under the protective netting to the kid.

Things like this create baseball fans for life. Look, I still tell people about the time I made a sandwich for Nolan Ryan's son when I was a Sandwich Artist at Subway the summer after I graduated high school. I think this kid will be telling his grandkids about the day a future Hall of Famer gave him his jersey.

And thanks to smartphones and the internet, he'll even have video proof!

Albert PujolsPaul GoldschmidtSt. Louis Cardinals

USATSI_18590387_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: L.A. Has Sights on Ultimate Goal, Not Regular-Season Records

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18917553_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Five Time All-Star Pushed Mookie Betts from Good to Great in Boston

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18908209_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Blunt in Assessment of Craig Kimbrel's October Role

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18852235_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: David Price Has Powerful Advice for Walker Buehler Following Surgery

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18907585_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_16986156_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Roberts Ready to 'Bet On' Buehler's Strong Return from Tommy John

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18917559_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson (and LA) Appreciate Tigers Trading Him

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18514060_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: What Does Walker Buehler's Surgery Mean for Him and the Dodgers?

By Jeff J. Snider