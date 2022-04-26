Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman and His Father Have a Moment at Petco Park

Another day, another great moment for Freddie Freeman.

Freddie Freeman has only played 15 games for the Dodgers, but has already had some great moments on his new team. First, it was a standing ovation in his first home game. Then he hit a home run in his first at-bat against the Atlanta Braves, his former team. 

On Sunday, with "Freddie" chants raining down at Petco Park, Freeman blasted a two-run shot to give LA the lead. After getting congratulated by his teammates, Freeman walked to the end of the visitor's dugout to high-five his father. 

It was another window into Freeman the family man and a reminder of why he decided to write the next chapter of his major league career in southern California. 

Safe to say, the Freeman family is enjoying Freddie playing much closer to home. 

