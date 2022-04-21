Dodgers: Watch LA Announcer Hilarious Re-enact Player's Home Run Celebration

At times, the Dodgers dugout has needed that player that keeps things loose in the dugout. From Juan Uribe to Kiké Hernandez, it's just something that helps the overall clubhouse chemistry. It appears that newcomer Hanser Alberto is now that guy for the Dodgers.

After Edwin Ríos' fifth inning solo shot off of Charlie Morton yesterday, the SportsNet LA cameras caught Alberto celebrating.

Perhaps Alberto was cracking pepper like Ríos cracked the home run?

Either way, Orel Hershiser, SportsNet LA's color commentator, spotted Alberto's celebration and couldn't help himself but to imitate it. Luckily for Dodgers fans, the camera was rolling as they say.

Although he's only been on the Dodgers for 12 games, Alberto is on the fast track to becoming a fan, and perhaps broadcaster, favorite.