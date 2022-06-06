Dodgers: Watch LA Fan Lose It After Catching Cody Bellinger Home Run

A day at the ballpark is always a good day. It gets even better if you're fortunate to get your hands on a game ball. Foul balls are a rare find, but catching a home run ball is the rarest of them all.

During the Dodgers game on Friday against the Mets, 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger launched a two-run blast off of Chris Bassitt. The two-run shot handed the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead and sent the Friday night crowd at Chavez Ravine into a frenzy.

The fan who caught the ball went absolutely wild after catching the ball and got a big hug from a fan nearby in a Bellinger jersey. Honestly, the fan who caught it slipped into an alternate world for a few seconds after snagging the Belli bomb.