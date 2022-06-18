Dodgers: Watch LA Players Attempt to Complete Popular Jennifer Lopez Lyrics

The Dodgers had their sixth annual Blue Diamond Gala event on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. The event is a benefit for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and includes an auction, and this year, included a performance by pop superstar Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez put on a private concert for the sold-out crowd and the Dodgers social media team used her presence at the event as a reason to ask Dodgers players and their partners to finish a popular Jennifer Lopez line from her hit song "Jenny From the Block".

It was a mixed bag results wise, with Clayton Kershaw really struggling to getting the lyrics right, but he still did better than reliever Caleb Ferguson who didn't even register an answer.

Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger both enjoyed the challenge though.