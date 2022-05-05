Dodgers: Watch LA Rams WR Cooper Kupp Throw Out First Pitch at Dodger Stadium

The first Dodgers-Giants game of the year had plenty of notable sights and sounds. Fans got their first look at Joc Pederson in black in orange, watched another would-be home run turn into a warning track out, and saw Rams superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp threw out the first pitch.

Kupp rocked a custom Dodgers jersey with his name on the back, and much to the puzzlement of Dodgers fans, a "LA" hat with the logo upside down.

The Rams wide receiver was a big part of bringing yet another sports championship to LA. The All-Pro receiver made the game-clinching catch in the fourth quarter of the Rams-Bengals Super Bowl this past February.