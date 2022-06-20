Dodgers: Watch LA's Touching Tribute to The Left Arm of God

However you want to slice it, Sandy Koufax is one of the greatest Dodgers of all-time. Now, fans won't just have to look at the organization's retired jersey numbers along the third base side of the stadium to be reminded of how much he meant to the franchise. After a two-year wait due to COVID, the Dodgers unveiled a new statue of the Hall of Fame hurler on Saturday.

Here's a quick snapshot of the statue that is in the centerfield plaza along with a similarly-styled statue of Jackie Robinson. In addition to a pregame ceremony and statue reveal, Koufax was shown on Dodgervision during the Dodgers 7-1 victory. He received a standing ovation.

The Dodgers produced a fantastic tribute video of the legendary lefty's life and career. In 12 years with the Dodgers, which spanned both Brooklyn and Los Angeles, Koufax recorded a 2.76 ERA and won 165 games. In a five-year run that ranks among the best peaks ever by a MLB pitcher, Koufax posted a 1.95 ERA in 1,377 innings pitched.

He tossed four no-hitters, including a perfect game, and was a key part of three championship Dodgers teams (1959, 1963, and 1965). He was on the roster for Brooklyn's first ever World Series winning team in 1955, but didn't throw a single pitch.

Koufax won three Cy Young awards and earned NL MVP honors in 1963. He was inducted into the MLB Hall-of-Fame in 1972 along with Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella.

Below is the video the Dodgers put together on Koufax, narrated by radio play-by-play announcer Charley Steiner.