Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch LA's Touching Tribute to The Left Arm of God

Dodgers: Watch LA's Touching Tribute to The Left Arm of God

The Dodgers organization put together an amazing video to serve as an homage to Sandy Koufax.

The Dodgers organization put together an amazing video to serve as an homage to Sandy Koufax.

However you want to slice it, Sandy Koufax is one of the greatest Dodgers of all-time. Now, fans won't just have to look at the organization's retired jersey numbers along the third base side of the stadium to be reminded of how much he meant to the franchise. After a two-year wait due to COVID, the Dodgers unveiled a new statue of the Hall of Fame hurler on Saturday.

Here's a quick snapshot of the statue that is in the centerfield plaza along with a similarly-styled statue of Jackie Robinson. In addition to a pregame ceremony and statue reveal, Koufax was shown on Dodgervision during the Dodgers 7-1 victory. He received a standing ovation

The Dodgers produced a fantastic tribute video of the legendary lefty's life and career. In 12 years with the Dodgers, which spanned both Brooklyn and Los Angeles, Koufax recorded a 2.76 ERA and won 165 games. In a five-year run that ranks among the best peaks ever by a MLB pitcher, Koufax posted a 1.95 ERA in 1,377 innings pitched.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He tossed four no-hitters, including a perfect game, and was a key part of three championship Dodgers teams (1959, 1963, and 1965). He was on the roster for Brooklyn's first ever World Series winning team in 1955, but didn't throw a single pitch. 

Koufax won three Cy Young awards and earned NL MVP honors in 1963. He was inducted into the MLB Hall-of-Fame in 1972 along with Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella. 

Below is the video the Dodgers put together on Koufax, narrated by radio play-by-play announcer Charley Steiner. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18092115_168396005_lowres (6)
News

Dodgers News: Veteran LA Reliever Mum on Return Date from IL

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18561979_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Option Longtime San Francisco Giants Reliever to Triple-A

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
Rob Manfred. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB News: Rob Manfred Highlights His Key Concern for the Future of MLB

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_9983526_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Dodgers: Joe Davis Receives Adorable Surprise for Father's Day

By Staff Writer9 hours ago
USATSI_18561877_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Veteran Hitter's Slump Leads to Startling Stat

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
Aug 10, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches in the first inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Watch Dustin May Throw Bullpen Session at Dodger Stadium

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18558768_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Clayton Kershaw Get Emotional During Sandy Koufax Ceremony

By Staff WriterJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18538818_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Hits Injured List with Rib Injury

By Staff WriterJun 19, 2022