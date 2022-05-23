Dodgers: Watch Max Muncy's Game-Ending Error in Extra-Innings Loss

The Dodgers were oh-so-close to completing a three-game sweep of the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. After going up 3-2 in the top of the tenth, the Dodgers were just a strike away from shutting the door.

Evan Phillips had a 2-2 count on Phillies outfielder Alec Bohm with runners on second and third. Bohm hit a routine grounder to Max Muncy at second base, but Muncy allowed the ball to dribble between his legs. Both the tying and go-ahead runners scored on the error to give the Phillies a walk-off win.

By all accounts, it was a routine play for Muncy who's logged over a 1000 big league innings at second base.

After the game, Muncy discussed the play with reporters.

"It was a long, hot day. The field dried out a little bit. I just didn’t give myself enough space knowing that the ball is gonna bounce a little higher on a drier field. The ball hopped on me. I just didn’t make the play."

Muncy and the Dodgers will look to get back on track on Monday when they start a three-game set against the Nationals.