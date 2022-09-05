Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Mookie Betts Talk About Bellinger, Nelly, and More While Mic'd Up

Dodgers: Watch Mookie Betts Talk About Bellinger, Nelly, and More While Mic'd Up

Mookie Betts talks Dodgers, famous friends, teammates and more while mic'd up for Sunday Night Baseball.

The Dodgers beat the Padres 9-4 on Sunday. The club extended its division lead to 19 games. The club cut its magic number to clinch down to just 9 games.

But that wasn't the best part of Sunday's game. That honor goes to Mookie Betts, a microphone, and a long inning on defense that gave him time to gab.

Joining Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, and the rest of the team on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, Mookie talked about anything and everything with the guys. Topics included team play -- of course -- bowling, Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor's fashion sense, and hanging with his good friend Nelly.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Yes, that Nelly. The rapper.

Mookie showed off his natural charisma and likeability all while staying engaged in the game in right field. He even helped the broadcast team with the call of a Trea Turner error.

WATCH: Mookie Betts Mic'd Up Full Interview During Dodgers-Padres Sunday Night Baseball

Altogether, it was a fun and intriguing 18 minutes of banter and is far and away the best in-game interview conducted since ESPN began talking to players during the game this season.

USATSI_16450646_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Roster News: LA Loses Pitcher to Orioles on Waivers

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18343974_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts and Dave Roberts Give Nods to the Bottom of the Lineup

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18988969_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Analyst Slams Struggling Slugger Cody Bellinger

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18984879_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Appreciates a Good Night's Sleep

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18879517_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux to Miss Some Time Due to Recurring Injury

By Ricardo Sandoval
Oct 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the third inning during game three of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner's Sneaky Hitting Streak Continues

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18908327_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Ryan Pepoit to Pitch on Sunday, David Price Heads to the IL

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18959851_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Sets Career High In HR’s

By Ricardo Sandoval