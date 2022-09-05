Dodgers: Watch Mookie Betts Talk About Bellinger, Nelly, and More While Mic'd Up

The Dodgers beat the Padres 9-4 on Sunday. The club extended its division lead to 19 games. The club cut its magic number to clinch down to just 9 games.

But that wasn't the best part of Sunday's game. That honor goes to Mookie Betts, a microphone, and a long inning on defense that gave him time to gab.

Joining Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, and the rest of the team on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, Mookie talked about anything and everything with the guys. Topics included team play -- of course -- bowling, Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor's fashion sense, and hanging with his good friend Nelly.

Yes, that Nelly. The rapper.

Mookie showed off his natural charisma and likeability all while staying engaged in the game in right field. He even helped the broadcast team with the call of a Trea Turner error.

WATCH: Mookie Betts Mic'd Up Full Interview During Dodgers-Padres Sunday Night Baseball

Altogether, it was a fun and intriguing 18 minutes of banter and is far and away the best in-game interview conducted since ESPN began talking to players during the game this season.