Dodgers: Watch Trea Turner Get a Standing Ovation in Return to Nationals Stadium

The second stop on the Dodgers 10-game road trip is a three-game series in Washington D.C. Which of course, meant it was Trea Turner's first trip to Nationals Stadium since being traded to the Dodgers at last year's deadline.

Turner never had the chance to give the fans a proper good-bye after he, and current Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson, helped the Nationals win the 2021 World Series.

On Monday, Trea Turner got a standing ovation from the Nationals fans.

Turner logged three RBI in the game and extended his hitting streak to 14-games. During his streak, Trea is slashing .356/.427/.509. Among shortstops, Trea ranks fourth in wRC+ (168), third in OPS (.935), and third in OBP.

He and the Dodgers are set to play the Nationals at 4:05 PM PST.