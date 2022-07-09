Dodgers: Watch World Famous Rapper Throw Out First Pitch with Four-Inch Nails

A nerving experience for anyone would be to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in front of thousands of fans. One mess-up and you will end up all over social media as a horrible thrower.

When you think of bad first pitches, 50 Cent would probably come to the top of your mind or even Dr. Fauci. This is not a list you want to be apart of especially in the Dodgers spotlight.

Naturally, you'd want to prepare for the pitch and more importantly make sure your hands are in the best condition to cause as little detour of the ball as possible. After all, you want to make sure your grip doesn't mess up on you mid throw.

Famous rapper Saweetie, notably known for releases such as My Type and Best Friend, took the mound for the pitch. She had other plans instead of keeping her hands as free as possible.



What was supposed to be an ordinary pitch, turned out to be more impressive than anyone could have imagined. Saweetie tossed the ball right into Mookie Betts' glove, with ease, despite having four-inch nails covering her hands.

Saweeties confidence boomed as she came to the mound and did what most people can only dream of doing. With a little bit of flavor, the ball made it to the mound despite any possible hindrance of the nails.

Her presence on the mound matches her confident stage presence she has always shown as she continues to light up the music charts, but who says adding famous pitcher to your resumè ever hurt anyone?