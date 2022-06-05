Dodgers Wear Never-Before-Seen Hats on Saturday

The Dodgers didn't look like the Dodgers in more ways than one on Saturday night. The LA staff got shelled by the visiting Mets as the bats went quiet after a three-run Mookie Betts double in the second inning. LA wound up losing 9-4 to log their first lost of the season to the Mets. On top of the subpar play, the Dodgers also took the field in their city connect jerseys.

LA wore them last year, coincidentally in a game against the Mets at Dodger Stadium, but this year, the blue-on-blue jerseys did not feature "Los Dodgers" on an all blue hat. This rendition of the City Connect hat features a black bill with "Los Dodgers" embroidered on the side of the camp instead of replacing the iconic LA logo.

The jerseys weren't the only noteworthy item from Saturday night. LA officially retired the number 14 jersey of Gil Hodges in a pre-game ceremony at Chavez Ravine. Hodges' number is now immortalized alongside fellow Dodgers legends.