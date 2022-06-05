Skip to main content
Dodgers Wear Never-Before-Seen Hats on Saturday

Dodgers Wear Never-Before-Seen Hats on Saturday

The Dodgers wore an interesting variation of their City Connect jerseys on Saturday night against the Mets.

The Dodgers wore an interesting variation of their City Connect jerseys on Saturday night against the Mets.

The Dodgers didn't look like the Dodgers in more ways than one on Saturday night. The LA staff got shelled by the visiting Mets as the bats went quiet after a three-run Mookie Betts double in the second inning. LA wound up losing 9-4 to log their first lost of the season to the Mets. On top of the subpar play, the Dodgers also took the field in their city connect jerseys.

LA wore them last year, coincidentally in a game against the Mets at Dodger Stadium, but this year, the blue-on-blue jerseys did not feature "Los Dodgers" on an all blue hat. This rendition of the City Connect hat features a black bill with "Los Dodgers" embroidered on the side of the camp instead of replacing the iconic LA logo. 

The jerseys weren't the only noteworthy item from Saturday night. LA officially retired the number 14 jersey of Gil Hodges in a pre-game ceremony at Chavez Ravine. Hodges' number is now immortalized alongside fellow Dodgers legends.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18373836_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: LA Lefty Slugger May Be On IL For a While

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18345620_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Expert On Freddie Freeman's Mind-Boggling 'Streak of Consistency'

By Brenna White16 hours ago
Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Two-Time All-Star to Start Rehab Assignment This Weekend

By Brenna White19 hours ago
Jul 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; View of the stadium club entrance to Dodger Stadium during summer camp workouts on July 5, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Mets Slam Visiting Facilities at Dodger Stadium

By Brenna White21 hours ago
Sep 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (46) follows through on a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: LA Breakout Star Now Leads NL in One Key Stat

By Brenna White23 hours ago
USATSI_18222157_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw to Pitch in Minor League Game on Sunday

By Brenna WhiteJun 4, 2022
USATSI_16071365_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers Co-Owner and Nike founder Phil Knight Submit Bid to Buy a NBA Franchise

By Staff WriterJun 3, 2022
USATSI_18111807_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: ESPN Adds a LA Game with Plenty of Intrigue to National Broadcast Slate

By Staff WriterJun 3, 2022