Dodgers: What Will Mookie Betts' 2023 Season Look Like?

With each new season, there’s a lot to look forward to as players continue to progress with their game. With the 2023 season a few months away, Dodgers star Mookie Betts is one of those players that is projected to have another solid year.

Betts has predicted stat lines through three big projection systems: RotoChamps, Steamer, and Marcels (in the format of AVG/OBP/SLG HR RBI R).

RotoChamps: .274/.354/.524 31 75 111

Steamer: .269/.352/.492 31 85 108

Marcels: .264/.343/.491 26 68 95

From these stats, it is clear that the six-time All-Star will have a good season. Even with his lowest projected OPS of .834, it is nothing to worry about, as he still sits well above average. On the other hand, his highest projection remains around the same as where he was last year with an OPS of .878.

The outfielder’s individual stats of course play a part in the team’s overall success as well. Even if Betts posted a .930 OPS compared to the .840-.850 that systems project him at, this positively impacts the team, allowing them to have up to four wins more than what they’re currently predicted to have.

Mookie could very well go way above or below what the systems have stated. The projections are of course an estimate based on past performance, which isn’t necessarily always the best gauge. For Betts in particular, this could negatively alter his projection given the fact that he was out much of 2021 with an injury. The following year, Betts suffered a rib fracture and missed a few weeks as well.

Looking into 2023, all is clear as he is currently healthy and well-recovered from those previous injuries. If he remains healthy, a .900+ OPS seems like a possible number to hit. Betts is capable of doing so with the skill he has displayed over his career. Afterall. Metts is a two-time World Champion and MVP Award winner while finishing in the top six four other times.

With these numbers being all predictions at the moment, fans can only wait until the work is in action as Betts prepares to hit the field for another season.