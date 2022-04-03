Dodgers: Who Will Replace AJ Pollock in Left Field?
On Friday, the Dodgers sent AJ Pollock to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for reliever Craig Kimbrel. Some Dodgers fans were surprised by the trade, but after the dust settled, those thoughts turned to an important question - who will replace AJ Pollock out in the leftfield?
The Dodgers, have a few options, but there's one clear cut favorite.
Chris Taylor
Taylor should get the bulk of the work out in left field for LA. Not to say that he shouldn't be used at other positions like he has throughout his Dodgers career, but left field will likely be his consistent position.
Getting Taylor's bat in the lineup is the priority, but according to FanGraphs, Taylor's best outfield position by DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) is left field.
-RF: -1 (85.2 Innings Played)
-CF: -3 (1,285 Innings Played)
-LF: +13 (1144.1 Innings Played)
Pollock has logged 1,244.1 innings in left field in his career with -1 DRS rating. The Dodgers outfield should be a much stronger group with Taylor manning left.
Gavin Lux
The Gavin Lux outfield experiment started last season with mixed results. He clearly has the athleticism to cover the the ground, but needs to learn the angles a bit better. While Pollock was on the roster, there was a chance that Lux would be mostly on the bench. Now, there's more opportunities for Lux to get into the lineup. Especially since the Dodgers have deployed their former top prospect in left in multiple Cactus League games this spring.
Jake Lamb
Lamb was thought to be a fringe guy to make the Opening Day roster when he signed with the Dodgers. His performance this spring has impressed Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and now, it sounds like there's a strong possibility that Lamb secures a bench spot on LA's roster.
Although Lamb has primarily been a third baseman in his MLB career, he did play 16 games in left for the Chicago White Sox last year.
The Dodgers aren't shy about trying guys at relatively news positions and Lamb could get a handful of games in left this season.
Kevin Pillar
Speaking of fringe guys, Pillar does have some intrigue - at least defensively. Despite not owning any Gold Gloves, Pillar boasts an impressive highlight film of jaw-dropping catches and the stats to back it up.
He's slowed down a bit at 33-years-old, but he is still a plus-glove. The biggest question for Pillar is if he can still hit enough to merit playing team. He owns an OPS+ of 91 over the last three seasons.
Pillar's on a minor league deal so there's still a chance he gets some playing time in Dodger blue even if he's not on the Opening Day roster.