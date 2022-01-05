Dodgers: Who's In, Who's Out, Resetting the 40-Man Roster for 2022

With the start of the new year and lots of changes already happening, it seems to be a good moment to examine where the Dodgers' 40-man roster currently stands.

Let's begin by looking at who isn't coming back from last year's team. Scott Alexander and Sheldon Neuse were DFA'd, Andy Burns and Jimmy Sherfy were outrighted while Zach Reks and Billy McKinney were traded. There are also the free agents who aren't technically still on the team. Danny Duffy, Joe Kelly, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Steven Souza, Jimmy Nelson, and Albert Pujols are among them. Then we have the big ones: Max Scherzer signed a 3-year deal with the NYM, Corey Seager signed a 10-year deal with TEX, and Corey Knebel signed a 1-year deal with PHI.

Now, with that out of the way, let's take a look at the offseason acquisitions

Additions

Andrew Heaney, left-handed pitcher (1-year deal)

Daniel Hudson, right-handed pitcher(1-year deal)

Jorbit Vivas, infielder (Rule 5 protection)

James Outman, outfielder (Rule 5 protection)

Eddys Leonard, infielder (Rule 5 protection)

Jacob Amaya, infielder (Rule 5 protection)

Michael Grove, pitcher (Rule 5 protection)

Here's the current 40-man roster:

Pitchers

Trevor Bauer

Phil Bickford

Justin Bruihl

Walker Buehler

Garrett Cleavinger

Caleb Ferguson

Tony Gonsolin

Victor Gonzalez

Brusdar Graterol

Michael Grove

Andrew Heaney

Daniel Hudson

Andre Jackson

Tommy Kahnle

Dustin May

Darien Nunez

Evan Phillips

David Price

Blake Treinen

Julio Urias

Alex Vesia

Mitch White

Catchers

Austin Barnes

Will Smith

Infielders

Jacob Amaya

Matt Beaty

Eddys Leonard

Gavin Lux

Max Muncy

Edwin Rios

Trea Turner

Justin Turner

Jorbit Vivas

Outfielders

Cody Bellinger (Agreed to 1-year, $17 M deal)

Mookie Betts

Zach McKinstry

James Outman

AJ Pollock

Luke Raley

Chris Taylor (Re-signed, 4-year deal)

Keep in mind that this is not the final roster before Opening Day. Transactions are, of course, halted while the MLB lockout lasts. Once teams are able to resume operations, it's reasonable to believe the Dodgers will make a couple of starting pitchers additions before opening day.

Projected Rotation

Trevor Bauer Walker Buehler Julio Urias Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney David Price

This of, course, depends greatly on how the league and the club handle Trevor Bauer’s legal status. He is presently being investigated for sexual assault allegations.

Projected Lineup