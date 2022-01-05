Dodgers: Who's In, Who's Out, Resetting the 40-Man Roster for 2022
With the start of the new year and lots of changes already happening, it seems to be a good moment to examine where the Dodgers' 40-man roster currently stands.
Let's begin by looking at who isn't coming back from last year's team. Scott Alexander and Sheldon Neuse were DFA'd, Andy Burns and Jimmy Sherfy were outrighted while Zach Reks and Billy McKinney were traded. There are also the free agents who aren't technically still on the team. Danny Duffy, Joe Kelly, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Steven Souza, Jimmy Nelson, and Albert Pujols are among them. Then we have the big ones: Max Scherzer signed a 3-year deal with the NYM, Corey Seager signed a 10-year deal with TEX, and Corey Knebel signed a 1-year deal with PHI.
Now, with that out of the way, let's take a look at the offseason acquisitions
Additions
- Andrew Heaney, left-handed pitcher (1-year deal)
- Daniel Hudson, right-handed pitcher(1-year deal)
- Jorbit Vivas, infielder (Rule 5 protection)
- James Outman, outfielder (Rule 5 protection)
- Eddys Leonard, infielder (Rule 5 protection)
- Jacob Amaya, infielder (Rule 5 protection)
- Michael Grove, pitcher (Rule 5 protection)
Here's the current 40-man roster:
Pitchers
- Trevor Bauer
- Phil Bickford
- Justin Bruihl
- Walker Buehler
- Garrett Cleavinger
- Caleb Ferguson
- Tony Gonsolin
- Victor Gonzalez
- Brusdar Graterol
- Michael Grove
- Andrew Heaney
- Daniel Hudson
- Andre Jackson
- Tommy Kahnle
- Dustin May
- Darien Nunez
- Evan Phillips
- David Price
- Blake Treinen
- Julio Urias
- Alex Vesia
- Mitch White
Catchers
- Austin Barnes
- Will Smith
Infielders
- Jacob Amaya
- Matt Beaty
- Eddys Leonard
- Gavin Lux
- Max Muncy
- Edwin Rios
- Trea Turner
- Justin Turner
- Jorbit Vivas
Outfielders
- Cody Bellinger (Agreed to 1-year, $17 M deal)
- Mookie Betts
- Zach McKinstry
- James Outman
- AJ Pollock
- Luke Raley
- Chris Taylor (Re-signed, 4-year deal)
Keep in mind that this is not the final roster before Opening Day. Transactions are, of course, halted while the MLB lockout lasts. Once teams are able to resume operations, it's reasonable to believe the Dodgers will make a couple of starting pitchers additions before opening day.
Projected Rotation
- Trevor Bauer
- Walker Buehler
- Julio Urias
- Tony Gonsolin
- Andrew Heaney
- David Price
This of, course, depends greatly on how the league and the club handle Trevor Bauer’s legal status. He is presently being investigated for sexual assault allegations.
Projected Lineup
- Mookie Betts (RF)
- Max Muncy (1B)
- Trea Turner (SS)
- Will Smith (C)
- Justin Turner (3B)
- Cody Bellinger (CF)
- AJ Pollock (DH)
- Chris Taylor (LF)
- Gavin Lux (2B)