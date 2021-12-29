Dodgers: Why Bringing Back Zack Greinke Would Work for LA in 2022

As a result of the MLB work stoppage, clubs have taken advantage of an uncommon chance to take a step back and assess their needs. The Dodgers' most obviously pressing need for 2022 is starting pitching. With Clayton Kershaw a free agent and Max Scherzer already signed with the New York Mets, the LA rotation is feeling rather thin. So the search continues as we get closer to the new year and the new season, for rotation options via free agency and trade. Back out on the market, an old friend could make sense for the Dodgers.

In 2015, Zack Greinke left LA for the Diamondbacks. His three years with the Dodgers were by far his best stretch in terms of dominance. In 602.2 innings, the right-hander went 51-15 with a 2.30 ERA. He opted out of the final three years on his contract and $71 million to sign a massive deal with Arizona.

The trade of Greinke left a bad taste in Dodgers fans' mouths, and it still does to this day. But when you set emotions aside, Zack returning to LA may make sense for both parties.

Should the Dodgers Sign Zack Greinke?

Greinke is coming off a relatively okay season with the Houston Astros where he went 11-6 with a 4.16 ERA. The numbers, however, don’t tell the full story as he served up 20 earned runs over his last 4 starts (15.1 IP), making his ERA jump from 3.41 to 4.16. He also battled through a bout with covid and neck issues.

While signing a 38-year-old pitcher may have some fans worried, on paper the move fills a need the Dodgers have - starting pitching. LA has some promising options as we head into 2022 with a rotation led by Walker Buehler and Julio Urias — both of whom were overworked in 2021. As it stands, David Price, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney, or Mitch White/Andre Jackson would fill the final three spots.

While they are good alternatives, that rotation will not instill fear in their opponents. Greinke won't add to that, but he does provide a veteran presence to the starting rotation, which can still throw strikes at an above-average rate while recording key innings throughout the long 162-game season. And he'll cost you much less than the other 38-year-old former Cy Young award winner that signed with the Mets this winter.

Over the course of his 18-year career in the big leagues, Zack Greinke has compiled a 3.41 ERA over 3,000+ innings. His 219 career victories are second only to Justin Verlander among active pitchers, and he's displayed in recent years that he still has plenty left in the tank (3.57 ERA since 2019). MLB Trade Rumors' Tim Dierks, predicted a one-year, $15 million deal for Greinke earlier this offseason.

According to reports, he may not be done pitching even if he was on the fence after losing to the Braves in six games.

It would be entertaining AND beneficial to see Zack Greinke return to the Dodgers. He'll undoubtedly help a younger starting staff develop, and he'll provide plenty of laughs with his quirky habits. If Kershaw does return to Los Angeles, a reunion would be a wonderful sight for fans.