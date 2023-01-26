Dodgers: Will Move to Shortstop Help Gavin Lux Actually Throw Better?

After Trea Turner left Los Angeles, this move caused the Dodgers to look at in-house players who could step up and fulfill the shortstop position. One player that they have their eyes set on for this role is Gavin Lux.

Analyst Jerry Hairston thinks that moving Lux to shortstop could alter his throw, but the change will ultimately help improve his game as a big-league defender. The former Dodger shared his thoughts on SportsNetLA’s Access Dodgers:

“Well, the biggest difference is the throw. Yes, it’s a longer throw from shortstop than second base. But, if you grew up as a shortstop like Gavin Lux was for many years — he was the number one prospect in all of baseball as a shortstop — always had the strong arm, but when you move to second base, you sometimes tend to drop your arm because you realize that first baseman, being on the right side of the infield, for so many years, it feels like you’re three feet away when you’re at second base. So you start to mess with your arm angles. You start to drop your elbow. You get into a lot of bad habits and you don’t have the proper mechanics with the throw, with the foundation. So he shortened up his feet and sometimes would baby the throws from second base because it was such a short throw. Now that he’s going back to his natural position, he can start to let it eat a little bit. Really get his feet underneath him and really start to throw the ball over the top the way he’s always done. …

“He has plenty of range. Is he going to be Ozzie Smith? Of course not, but we’re not asking him to be Ozzie Smith. Can he be a Michael Young type of shortstop? Can he be a poor man’s Cal Ripken Jr. at shortstop? Absolutely. I really believe this is going to help his game overall. When you’re the captain of the infield as a shortstop, you feel like you’re that number one quarterback. You’re the guy. I think this is going to elevate Gavin Lux’s game. He’s going to really bring it on defensively as well as offensively.”

Lux can transition back to the position after he initially came to the Dodgers in 2016 playing shortstop.

Since then, the 25-year-old has provided his talent in different areas. Across his total career appearances, Lux has spent 59% of his total career plate appearances as a second baseman, with 23% at shortstop, 13% in left field, and the rest between CF, RF, 3B, DH, and PH.

Now that there is a need for his shortstop abilities, the Dodgers will be able to utilize Lux to his fullest extent, in a position where he is well-trained and most comfortable.