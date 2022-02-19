Dodgers: Will Rhymes On Why LA Farm System Continues to be a Strength

The Dodgers have been one of the standout franchises in MLB. Year after year, the team makes the playoffs and contends for titles. Some baseball fans believe it's because the Dodgers "buy their team". LA owes its sustainable success to supplementing their homegrown talent with savvy free agent signings.

The Dodgers newly minted director of player development Will Rhymes discussed how LA's farm system has continually been one of the best in baseball in an interview with The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“One of the key pieces is the strength of our amateur scouting department. They’re incredibly creative and their processes are really good. They get players that are going to thrive in our environment…”

Rhymes was recently promoted to his role after Brandon Gomes ascended to the general manager position.

As a player, Rhymes spent three years in the bigs with the Detroit Tigers as an infielder.

Rhymes highlighted the fact that cohesiveness of the Dodgers scouting team is a big reason for LA's success in identifying talent.

“I think the connective tissue between amateur and international and player development — and as we all kind of walk hand in hand with the players, from signing through heading off to the major leagues — is really important.”

The Dodgers current prospect pool has drawn a ton of praise from scouting experts this offseason. Catcher Diego Cartaya and pitchers Bobby Milller and Ryan Pepiot are all promising players.

The Athletic's Keith Law recently gave the Dodgers the top spot in his 2022 farm system rankings. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter slotted LA in at fifth.

Regardless of who you talk to, the Dodgers farm system is brimming with MLB talent.