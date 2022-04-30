Skip to main content
Dodgers: Will Smith and His Wife Expecting a Baby Girl

Will Smith and his wife Cara announced that they're having a baby girl.

At the ripe age of 24, Will Smith, and his wife Cara, are officially starting a family. The couple is expecting a a child this year and this week, the Smiths revealed the gender in an Instagram post. 

Will Smith is a soon-to-be girl dad and based on his reactions in the photos, he couldn't be happier. 

Justin Turner's wife, Kourtney Turner, congratulated the couple as did former Dodgers on-field reporter Alanna Rizzo.

This year, Smith has a .811 OPS and recently hit his 50th career home run to match former Dodgers catcher Mike Piazza's NL record of needing just 233 career games to reach 50 home runs primarily playing as a catcher. 

