Dodgers: Will Smith Doesn't Let His Success Go to His Head

The Dodgers catcher explained how he approaches the highs and lows of a MLB season.

Oct 16, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) tosses his bat down the first baseline on his three run homerun against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game five of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In just a few years, Smith has worked his way up the ranks of MLB catchers. Already one of the best offensive catchers in baseball, Smith is working hard to become the best all-around catcher in the game.

Smith is well on track to summit Backstop Mountain. Smith explained his baseball mindset on a December episode of UNFINISHED with Anderson Miller.

“I’m super confident in myself and I try to surround myself with the right people who are positive around me, no matter if I go 0-for-4 that day or 4-for-4. They’re always the same. That’s kind of how I go about it, is try not to go too high or get too low.”

Over the last three seasons, Smith ranks first in OPS (.892), third in WAR (7.5), and first in wRC+ (135) among catchers with at least 800 PAs.

Read More

Smith finished dead last in Baseball Savant's Runs Extra Strikes metric in 2020, but improved in that category in 2021. He ranked 16th among 39 qualifying catchers.

Smith is a household name amongst Dodgers fans, but he's also a known commodity amongst impartial seam heads. In his 2022 pre-season positional rankings, ESPN's Buster Olney lavished him with acclaim. The mild-mannered Olney felt Smith's upside was worthy of a bit of a rare bit of profanity.

"His early-career slash line of .262/.365/.527 is damn impressive among those at his position. Barring injury, he's likely to be No. 1 on this list in a couple of years."

However, Smith doesn't read his press clippings.

“The good, the bad, you don’t let outside noise get you stuck on either one. Just keep going at it.”

Smith has flown under-the-radar on a Dodgers roster brimming with talent. With names like Betts, Kershaw, Buehler, and Bellinger, it's understandable.

Smith's on-field play has announced his arrival as an elite catcher in the MLB.

