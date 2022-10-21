Dodgers: Will Smith's Wife Cara Shares Adorable First Look at New Baby Girl

Last Saturday was a rough day for Dodgers fans and a lousy day at work for Los Angeles catcher Will Smith, but it was a day Smith will never forget on a personal level, as he became a father for the first time just hours before L.A.'s stunning loss to the Padres in the NLDS.

This week, Smith's wife, Cara, shared the first public photos of their daughter, Charlotte Ann Smith.

The first photo was shared on Monday:

Then, on Thursday, we got our first look at the happy, tired parents with their new bundle of joy.

Cara's caption on that second photo perfectly encapsulates the first few days of parenthood: "Tired eyes and full hearts." The first child is a momentous occasion for young parents, moments the couple will never forget and the baby will never remember. It's these moments that will randomly pop into their heads throughout Charlotte's life, in good times and bad, and Charlotte will never totally understand the love they have for her because she will have forgotten all they went through with her and for her.

(Sorry, can you tell that I have a daughter getting ready to head off to college in a few months?)

Congratulations and best of health to Charlotte, Cara, and Will Smith!