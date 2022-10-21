Skip to main content

Dodgers: Will Smith's Wife Cara Shares Adorable First Look at New Baby Girl

Dodgers catcher Will Smith became a father just hours before the team's NLDS upset, and he and his wife have shared photos of their precious baby girl.

Last Saturday was a rough day for Dodgers fans and a lousy day at work for Los Angeles catcher Will Smith, but it was a day Smith will never forget on a personal level, as he became a father for the first time just hours before L.A.'s stunning loss to the Padres in the NLDS.

This week, Smith's wife, Cara, shared the first public photos of their daughter, Charlotte Ann Smith.

The first photo was shared on Monday:

Then, on Thursday, we got our first look at the happy, tired parents with their new bundle of joy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cara's caption on that second photo perfectly encapsulates the first few days of parenthood: "Tired eyes and full hearts." The first child is a momentous occasion for young parents, moments the couple will never forget and the baby will never remember. It's these moments that will randomly pop into their heads throughout Charlotte's life, in good times and bad, and Charlotte will never totally understand the love they have for her because she will have forgotten all they went through with her and for her.

(Sorry, can you tell that I have a daughter getting ready to head off to college in a few months?)

Congratulations and best of health to Charlotte, Cara, and Will Smith!

USATSI_10891340_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Poll: Between Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, Fans Prefer the Youth and Speed

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19151241_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Hints at Future, How Will LA Fill Rotation in 2023?

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19135459_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Will Smith Snubbed as NL Gold Glove Award Finalist

By Staff Writer
USATSI_14811740_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans Have Overwhelmingly Checked Out on MLB Postseason

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19008391_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Insider Says Team Could Trade Will Smith, Why LA Should Keep Him

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19243514_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: 2 LA Stand Outs Named Gold Glove Finalists

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18714434_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumor: LA Could Opt to Pursue Aaron Judge Over Trea Turner

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18254709_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Offers Up His Assessment of How to Win World Series Titles

By Jeff J. Snider