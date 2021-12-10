Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Yasiel Puig

    Dodgers: Yasiel Puig is Officially Going to Korea to Continue his Career

    The Wild Horse is headed to Korea!
    When Yasiel Puig debuted with the Dodgers in 2013, he became an instant celebrity. He had one of the most ridiculous call-up weeks in the history of baseball, nightly producing highlight reels from his on-field efforts.

    Unfortunately, he failed to live up to expectations and was often disruptive. His attitude was the subject of too many articles; most Dodgers who spoke about Puig mentioned his inability to listen. He was notorious for disregarding instructions from coaches, being late to practice and games, devising his own game plan on the basepaths, and disregarding defensive positioning at the expense of the team.

    In 2018, the Dodgers sent Puig and three other players to the Cincinnati Reds as part of a salary dump. Not long after, he was moved to Cleveland in a 3-team trade. Following the 2019 season, Puig was unemployed in MLB but spent time playing in both the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League. In his major league career, Yasiel Puig had an 18.6 total WAR, 132 home runs, one all-star nod, and was runner-up in the Rookie of the Year voting for the National League.

    Puig has expressed interest in making a comeback in Major League Baseball, but first, he will be going to Korea on a one-year, $1 million deal. Korean Baseball Organization insider Jeeho Yoo reported.

    Going to the KBO provides Puig a chance to show that he deserves another opportunity in the Major Leagues. Many players have gone to the KBO as a stepping stone for MLB teams to evaluate their talents and durability.

    Yasiel Puig is a .277 career hitter with 132 homers, 415 RBIs, and 79 stolen bases in seven seasons. Despite whatever issues he may have had, it would be fantastic to see the "Wild Horse" run free once again.

    Oct 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig (66) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning in game four of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
