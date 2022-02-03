Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Officially Arrives in Korea

In January, former Dodgers outfielder sensation Yasiel Puig stated that he wants to play again for the Dodgers in the future. A reunion seems unlikely, but never say never. For now, Puig is taking his talents to Korea. The Wild Horse signed a one-year, $1M contract with the Kiwoom Heroes (KBO).

Puig’s agent, Lisette Carnet, posted the arrival of the one-time All-Star on social media.

The “Puig Factor” hopes that a standout season in Korea will get him back into MLB. In his last major league season, Puig slashed .267/.327/.458 in 149 games. That season, he played 100 games for the Cincinnati Reds before being traded to the Cleveland Indians at the 2019 trade deadline.

The outfielder is certainly optimistic about a return to the Dodgers. He was spotted in the airport with at least one piece of Dodgers branded luggage.

Safe to say, the 31-year-old hopes to be flying to Arizona or Florida next spring.