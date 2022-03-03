Skip to main content
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Picks Favorite Home Run of His Career
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Picks Favorite Home Run of His Career

Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig picks out his personal favorite home run of his career.

Although Yasiel Puig hasn't played for the Dodgers since 2018, the outfielder left his mark in the memories of Dodgers fans. From his incredible first year, to the jaw-dropping defensive plays, and everything in between. And there was a lot in between.

This past weekend, Puig posted a video of the outfielder reacting to a highlight reel of his favorite home runs. 

His home run off of Madison Bumgarner, that proceeded an altercation with the Giants hurler, made the final cut, but isn't Puig's favorite home run of his MLB career.

Puig's personal favorite longball is his no-doubt three-run blast against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series. As Puig arrived at home plate, the late, great Kobe Bryant celebrated along with the outfielder from his seat behind home plate. 

For Puig, the Kobe factor is why that particular home run takes the cake.

The fact that Kobe was there is incredible. The second best part of the home run is Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez ripping off his glove and slamming it to the ground even before the camera cut to the outfielder bleachers to track the home run.

Puig has not played in the majors since 2019. This year, he's playing for the Kiwoon Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO).

