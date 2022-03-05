Skip to main content
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Reconnects with Former LA Pitcher
Puig Your Friend reunites with an old friend.

Yasiel Puig spent six years with the Dodgers. Naturally, he made some strong connections with a few of his teammates during that time. On Thursday, Puig posted a photo and video of he and Hyun Jin-Ryu catching up in South Korea.

Ryu is seen rubbing Puig's head before comically giving the outfielder's noggin a playful slap. 

Puig doesn't state it in the post, but presumably the two met somewhere in South Korea since Puig will be playing professional baseball in the KBO this season. Back in December. Puig signed a one-year deal to play for the Kiwoom Heroes. Ryu pitched for seven seasons for the Hanwha Eagles before he signed with the Dodgers in 2013.

The KBO season begins on April 3rd. At this time, there are not any labor disputes that could potentially postpone the KBO's Opening Day. 

Earlier this year, Puig expressed his desires to one day play for the Dodgers again. A strong campaign with the Heroes this year could certainly get him one step closer to that goal. 

