Dodgers: You Won't Be Surprised by Chris Taylor's Favorite Moment in Blue

Chris Taylor has had some pretty wonderful moments in his Dodgers career. He homered on the first pitch he saw to lead off the 2017 World Series. He made a spectacular, game-saving catch in Milwaukee in Game 7 of the 2018 World Series. He hit a walkoff homer to win the Wild Card Game over St. Louis in 2021.

But, true to the nature of the understated Taylor, the consummate team player didn't choose one of his accomplishments as his favorite moment in Dodger blue when asked about it on Access Dodgers on Tuesday.

"It's got to be winning the World Series. That's a moment you dream of as a kid and to be able to finally do it is a surreal feeling. That whole month was crazy. Playing in the bubble. Playing with no fans all season and then we finally have fans for the postseason. And such a great playoffs for us. That battle coming back three games to one against the Braves and being able to beat the Rays there in that last (series)."

Hitting a homer in the World Series is awesome. Making a catch to help send your team to the World Series is great, and homering to advance in the playoffs is something you'll never forget. But winning the World Series is what kids dream of, and that's the memory Taylor cherishes more than any other.

The 2020 season was so weird, and that postseason was unlike any other. L.A. became the first (and, so far, only) team to win 13 games in one postseason, and the final 11 wins came while living in a hotel in Texas.

Taylor didn't play particularly well in that postseason bubble, but he had the best season of his career that year and was a major reason the Dodgers even made it to the World Series, let alone winning it. It's a memory they can never take away from him, and one he'll always cherish.