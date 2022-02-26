Skip to main content
Dodgers: Zach McKinstry Honing His Swing During Lockout
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Zach McKinstry Honing His Swing During Lockout

Zach McKinstry described his offseason swing approach in an Instagram post this week.

Zach McKinstry described his offseason swing approach in an Instagram post this week.

The Dodgers are hoping that Zach McKinstry will be the second coming of Kiké Hernandez. A versatile player who they can plug in at a variety of positions and still get above-average production. That plan didn't exactly work out last year.

McKinstry owned a .883 OPS last April before suffering a hamstring injury. The injury completely derailed his season. For the rest of the season, the 26-year-old produced a .557 OPS.

After a disappointing 2021, 2022 could very well be the season that makes or breaks McKinstry's prospects of being an everyday player for the Dodgers.

Read More

The left-handed hitter is putting in the work to try and make 2022 a success. McKinstry shared a video on his Instagram account of his hitting progression this offseason. 

First off, McKinstry should be applauded for his music selection. Dr. Dre's "Nuthin' But a G Thang" is an absolute classic born and bred in southern California. 

Secondly, it's encouraging to see McKinstry deconstructing his hitting approach during the extended off season. One 30 second video won't change his career, but it's proof that he knows he can't be the hitter he was in 2021.

Third, great to see McKinstry wearing a "barrels are overrated" shirt. Clearly, the entire Dodgers team has embraced that mantra.

In 179 plate appearances with the Dodgers, McKinstry owns a .218/.264/.406 slash line. 

A new approach and more big league experience could lead to more offensive production from McKinstry in 2022. 

USATSI_16325101
News

Dodgers: Zach McKinstry Honing His Swing During Lockout

By Staff Writer
1 minute ago
USATSI_14465059 (1)
News

Dodgers: Experts Evaluate Top LA Prospect Diego Cartaya

By Staff Writer
2 hours ago
Trevor Bauer
News

Dodgers: LA Writer Thinks Trevor Bauer Pitching for LA Has 'Run Its Course'

By Staff Writer
4 hours ago
Oct 17, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) reacts after a strike out in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game six of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Slams MLB Owners as Lockout Continues

By Staff Writer
7 hours ago
USATSI_16970067
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Provides an Update on His Elbow Injury

By Staff Writer
23 hours ago
USATSI_7493656 (1)
News

MLB News: Insider Tees Off on MLB and MLBPA Over CBA Deadlock

By Staff Writer
Feb 25, 2022
Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws to Arizona in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly Discusses Possible Return to LA

By Staff Writer
Feb 25, 2022
USATSI_8503770
News

Dodgers: Eric Gagne Dials Up the Velocity in Recent Video

By Staff Writer
Feb 25, 2022