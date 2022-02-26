Dodgers: Zach McKinstry Honing His Swing During Lockout

The Dodgers are hoping that Zach McKinstry will be the second coming of Kiké Hernandez. A versatile player who they can plug in at a variety of positions and still get above-average production. That plan didn't exactly work out last year.

McKinstry owned a .883 OPS last April before suffering a hamstring injury. The injury completely derailed his season. For the rest of the season, the 26-year-old produced a .557 OPS.

After a disappointing 2021, 2022 could very well be the season that makes or breaks McKinstry's prospects of being an everyday player for the Dodgers.

The left-handed hitter is putting in the work to try and make 2022 a success. McKinstry shared a video on his Instagram account of his hitting progression this offseason.

First off, McKinstry should be applauded for his music selection. Dr. Dre's "Nuthin' But a G Thang" is an absolute classic born and bred in southern California.

Secondly, it's encouraging to see McKinstry deconstructing his hitting approach during the extended off season. One 30 second video won't change his career, but it's proof that he knows he can't be the hitter he was in 2021.

Third, great to see McKinstry wearing a "barrels are overrated" shirt. Clearly, the entire Dodgers team has embraced that mantra.

In 179 plate appearances with the Dodgers, McKinstry owns a .218/.264/.406 slash line.

A new approach and more big league experience could lead to more offensive production from McKinstry in 2022.