Dodgers: Zack Greinke Unrecognized Amid Postseason Crowd

It's not too often athletes don't get recognized just walking down the street. It seems even more unlikely to not be recognized in the field of play you made your career at but for former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke that's exactly what happened.

Greinke has been in the MLB for 19 seasons and is currently a pitcher for the Kansas City Royals, the team he was drafted by and won his lone Cy Young Award in 2009.

Greinke has appeared in 26 games for the Royals this season posting a 4-9 record with a 3.68 ERA, but Dodgers fans will remember him for his three seasons on the team which included two-all star appearances and a second place finish for the Cy Young in 2015.

Despite not winning the Cy Young in 2015, Greinke arguably had his best season of his career posting a 1.66 ERA with a 19-3 record and 200 strikeouts. It's hard to imagine not being recognized with such an illustrious career under your belt, but Greinke had a lucky day out with his family.

The Greinke family attended the 18 inning postseason matchup between the Astros and the Mariners and all Greinke had to do was wear a fishing hat with a bass pro sweatshirt to not be recognized. Greinke also spent three seasons with the Astros so it makes it even more mind boggling to not be recognized.

Greinke for once was able to enjoy a game from the stands and it seems certain the family didn't mind one bit not being recognized.