Fans Can Claim Their Seats Through Dodgers Fan Cutout Program

Howard Cole

From Los Angeles Dodgers PR:

Los Angeles -- The 2020 season kicks off next week, and fans looking to have a presence at Dodger Stadium can purchase a Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Cutout. Net proceeds from the sale of cutouts will benefit the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, and cutouts in the Dugout Club or the new Pavilion Home Run Seats will cost $299, while Field and Loge locations will be $149.

Fans are encouraged to act quickly at Dodgers.com/FanCutouts to reserve their spot at Dodger Stadium, as only a limited number of locations are available. My Dodgers Members and Premium Clients have access to a presale today, and the sale will be open to the public on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. PT.

“The electrifying energy of Dodger Stadium is rooted in the passion of our fans. While we are saddened that they will not be part of the live experience, the personalized cutouts will bring a bit of color to the stadium during these challenging times,” said Nichol Whiteman, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation CEO. “Thanks to the generosity of our fans everywhere, this campaign will fund our critical work. Together we will help Angelenos when they need support the most.”

All Dodgers Fan Cutouts will be authenticated as game used through the MLB Authentication Program. The cutouts are made of Coroplast, a weatherproof material, and are 18” W x 30” H. Images are subject to Dodgers approval.

Based on the health circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic along with governmental directives prohibiting large gatherings, Dodger Stadium will be unable to host fans at the start of the season. The organization remains optimistic, and should circumstances change, the Dodgers reserve the right to relocate or remove fan cutouts in the event that tickets go on sale for the 2020 season. All sales are final.

About Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation:

ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is bigger than baseball with ambitions to be the city’s premier charity. We envision a city where everyone regardless of zip code has the opportunity to thrive. We are tackling the most pressing problems facing Los Angeles with a mission to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice for all Angelenos. Since 1995, we have invested more than $30 million in programs and grants to nonprofits, and fundraising has increased by 1,000% since 2012. That growth has enabled us to do more.

Visit LADF online at www.dodgers.com/ladf, follow them on Twitter, @DodgersFdn, Instagram, @dodgersfoundation, and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LosAngelesDodgersFoundation.

