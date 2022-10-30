Skip to main content

Fans Could Possibly See Both Rocketman and the Princess of Pop at Dodger Stadium

Elton John is expected to conclude his Farewell Tour at Dodger Stadium in November but a special guest is rumored to be joining him for his final shows.

The last time Elton John performed at Dodger Stadium here in Los Angeles, bellbottoms, the Disco, and mood rings were all in style. Margaret Thatcher was the first woman elected to lead Britain’s Conservative Party and the Vietnam War had just ended.

The year was 1975 and after 47 years, Elton John is expected to return to Chavez Ravine. This November, he will be taking the stage for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

But rumors have already begun to spread about the special guest he is expected to bring on stage for the final shows of his career. 

Roger Friedman of ShowBiz411 reported that Britney Spears may be joining Elton on stage for his final of the two shows.

“Britney has also had a hit all summer and fall with Elton John on ‘Hold Me Closer.’ a rework of Elton’s ‘Tiny Dancer,'” Friedman said. “Now I’m told that there’s a fairly good chance we’ll see Britney on stage with Sir Elton at Dodger Stadium for probably his final show on November 20th.”

Elton John was already expected to wow the city of Los Angeles yet again but now the Princess of Pop could return to the stage for the first time since New Year's Eve of 2017. 

However, since then, she has struggled to get back into performing since her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021. If the rumor is true and she does walk across that stage to join Elton John it's sure to send shockwaves across the country.

The final two concerts of the tour will be held in Dodger Stadium on November 19 and 20. This will mark the end of his musical career, 52 years since his U.S. debut which was held at the Troubador just 9 miles east of Dodger Stadium. 

So whether Sir Elton brings out the Princess of Pop, other special guests, or remains a solo act, he's sure to put on a show. 

