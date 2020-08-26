FBI Official Reassigned for Holding Meeting During 2018 Dodgers Game

Maybe a Dodgers fan can't be blamed for trying. But the Justice Department wants to make it clear that a baseball game is an inappropriate setting to conduct bureau business.

As reported by Politico, the FBI transferred an assistant director from the Los Angeles bureau to Washington, D.C. following a report criticizing a meeting held at Dodger Stadium two years ago. The assembly in question took place during Game 3 of the 2018 National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

(The possibility that the official who organized the meeting is a Brewers fan probably shouldn't be discounted. Perhaps Milwaukee being in an NLCS and playing a postseason game versus the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine was just too good an opportunity to pass up. If so, Mr. Federal Agent went home happy since the Brewers won that day, 4-0.)

According to the DOJ report (made public Monday), eight FBI officials attended the meeting in Dodger Stadium's Stadium Club with "an unobstructed view of the field." The agents also ate from a buffet provided for VIP guests. And if you've either enjoyed the Stadium Club or watched a video of it at the Dodgers' website, you know that's good eating.

Actually, the report detailed the "extensive" buffet available, listing "a carving station for meat, shrimp, salads, pasta, Dodger Dogs, pizza, and a dessert station." The report didn't mention if anyone chose Dodger Dogs, grilled or steamed. But one agent was named for having a drink. Oops, he was on duty.

So these guys made the gathering count, getting premium seats in the ballpark. And they even paid for their meal... sort of. The report says the agents paid $20 per person to a Dodgers charity for the cost of the meal.

That... probably didn't cover it. A FBI lawyer suggested suitable reimbursement would've been $500 per person.

As mentioned, the official in charge was reassigned to D.C. The guess here is that he didn't organize any meetings at Nationals Park during the Nats' postseason run last year, especially when the Dodgers visited for the NLDS.

