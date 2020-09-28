Former Dodger Adrian Gonzalez Joins Dodgers Foundation Virtual Coaches Training Series

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) hosted their twelfth Dodgers RBI Virtual Coaches Training presented by Nike featuring former Dodger Adrián González. Last night, parents and coaches from throughout Los Angeles joined to hear the All-Star and Gold Glove winner talk about coaching tips while sharing his childhood, his Mexican heritage, and the important influence his parents had throughout this career.

“'We understand the trauma of the ongoing racial injustice on top of the COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely heavy. Our intention here at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is to make sure we support and educate all the adults in our programs within the communities we serve even though we have had to suspend in-person youth programming. This includes sharing relevant topics and special guests that can share their stories,'” said Tiffany Rubin, LADF’s Director of Youth Programs.

"As the youngest of three kids, González described his childhood playing baseball in a baseball family. His father played baseball but opted not to sign a professional contract to play in Mexico. “His dream was for one of his kids to make it to the Major Leagues. He really dedicated his life as a dad for us to have the things necessary for us to be the best baseball players we could be,” said González. In recognition of their commitment to the sport, his parents were also awarded with the George and Barbara Bush Little League Parents of the Year award in 2012.

"The recognition fell on the same weekend he was traded to the Dodgers. “They were ecstatic. They were so happy. My dad is a lifelong Dodger fan with all the Dodger Mexican greats who played with the Dodgers,” said González of his parents’ reaction to joining the Dodgers. “He loved all the years in the 1980’s with Fernando and the infield. A historic franchise that had some of the best Mexican players of all time, for him it was very exciting.”

"For parents joining as first-time coaches, González says to stick with simple advice. “The main thing is for the kids to have fun, especially if it’s their first time playing. Let them have fun. Don’t inundate them with all this information, just let them go out there and enjoy the game.” He also emphasized to youth players that athletic ability alone does not determine success in baseball.

"With Dodger Stadium serving as a voting center and players encouraging civic engagement, González ended with encouraging parents to exercise their right to vote. “I think it is extremely important to vote, especially for parents. You have a voice in deciding what the next 4, 8, 12, and even 16 years look like and that’s your kid’s upbringing. So you have a voice and vote to decide how your kid is going to be brought up during this time. We all have a voice and choice and we should honor that choice and vote and go out and do it because it matters”

"The complete interview with Adrián González can be viewed here.

"The Dodgers Training Academy joined to share at-home hitting techniques, pitching drills, and ideas for homemade gloves for coaches, parents, and players. Dodgers RBI sponsor, Los Angeles County Public Works, also shared information on the importance of recycling and introduced this year’s recycling challenge aimed at educating families on the benefits of beverage container recycling.

"LADF’s next coaches’ training session will be held on October 8 and will be first of four sessions aimed at ensuring safe spaces and welcoming team culture for girls. The session will also feature a special interview with Diana Collins, mother of Dodger outfielder Mookie Betts. Click here to register.

"In addition to Community Ambassador Bank of America, 2020 Dodgers RBI program sponsors include: ARCO, California Masonic Foundation, Dasani, Stephen R. Dennis Memorial Fund, Gatorade, Helen and Will Webster Foundation, Kershaw’s Challenge, LA84 Foundation, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Los Angeles County Public Works, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Melissa’s Produce, Nike, and UCLA Health."