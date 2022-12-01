Former Dodger Great Makes Latino Baseball Hall of Fame

The Dodgers have sent another member into the Latino Hall of Fame as Manny Mota's baseball career lands him among the greatest to play the game and will forever be immortalized for his talents. Mota spent 20 seasons in the league including 12 seasons with the Dodgers where he earned his only All-Star appearance in 1973.

Mota was traded to the Dodgers in in 1969 and became their number one pinch hitter while hitting above .300 for the first five seasons. At the time of his retirement, Mota held the all time record for career pinch hits.

Mota also appeared in four World Series with the Dodgers as a player between 1974 and 1981 but appeared in a fifth World Series as a coach for the team in 1988. Mota retired as a coach in 2013 and went on to become a color commentator.

“I was so thankful, so grateful for them making me a member of the Latino Baseball Hall of Fame because I don’t think I deserve that,” Mota said. “Many others deserve it more than me, and I’m so grateful to the Lord because I feel the Lord has given me more than I deserve.”

The Latino Baseball Hall of Fame is no easy feat as Mota joins a list of just 74 other players who were inducted prior to this season. Mota's legacy will forever live on in the hearts of Dodgers fans as he continues to blaze a legacy for all Latino players making their name.