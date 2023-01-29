Former Dodger Justin Turner Looks Back at Special 2020 World Series Roster and Team

Former LA third baseman says the 2020 championship team was like none other.

The Dodgers have been one of the best teams in the league for the past ten seasons. Nine times they’ve won the NL West, six times they’ve reached the NLCS, and three times they’ve won the NL pennant.

LA has spoiled its fans and the city with the best baseball an organization can build, and it’s been extraordinary to witness. Even though most of these past seasons haven’t resulted in the way the team envisioned it, they were still something to behold—specifically, the 2017 and 2020 seasons.

Everything was clicking in 2017, and it ultimately didn’t end like how the organization and fans would have wanted, but that’s a discussion for another piece.

Former Dodger third baseman Justin Turner was in LA last weekend for Justin Turner Day on January 22 and sat down with Dodger insider David Vassegh. Vassegh asked Turner what was so special about the 2020 team, and Turner said many guys were unselfish at best.

“2020 was [an] unbelievable team. Just the amount of unselfishness that took place that year was like nothing I’ve ever seen. The guys that, whether they were in the lineup or not in the lineup or were expected to pinch-hit or come out of the bullpen. Julio, who is by far one of our most consistent starters we’ve had since I’ve been a Dodger, and he’s going into the bullpen, taking the ball and closing down games and doing whatever’s asked of him. Kiké pinch-hit homers, Joc platooning, just so many things that went into that and guys just all-in to win, you just don’t see that very often, and that I think separated that team.”

Say what you want about the 2020 season, but you can’t deny the talent and togetherness LA had in 2020.

It’s not easy being away from home and not having the crowd to your factor when it is a “home” game.

LA was built for that type of environment because of the players LA had in their clubhouse. Guys like Joc, Kike, Jansen, Seager, Julio, and many others had established themselves in Dodger blue and knew what it would take to become champions. They’ve been through the heartbreaks of years past; fans were more than familiar with them, and that’s what made them so likable.

Many core guys may no longer don the Dodger blue, but their impact and play will never be forgotten in Dodgers lore.

We’re hoping for many more seasons, as the 2020 Dodgers provided us with.