Former Dodger Starter Joins Jacob DeGrom in Texas on Two-Year Deal

The Rangers love their former Dodgers.

The Texas Rangers continued to spend money this Winter Meetings. On Tuesday, they agreed to a deal with former Dodger LHP Andrew Heaney.

Heaney signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal to join the Dodgers last offseason. He struggled with injuries, but was one of the better pitchers when healthy — especially in the first half. 

He finished the season at 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA, but clearly did enough to up his value this offseason.

The Rangers signed him a two-year deal reported to be worth $25 million, with incentives that can take it up to $37 million.

Between Heaney and Tyler Anderson, who signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Angels, the Dodgers continued to help struggling players turn their careers around. The Dodgers love signing reclamation projects and turning them into stars, and that's exactly what they did with these two players.

For any potential free agents looking to up their value, especially in the pitcher market, they should seriously consider signing with the Dodgers. In just one year, they watched two starters significantly raise their value, by just spending time in the Dodgers system with pitching coach Mark Prior.

Best of luck to both Heaney and Anderson. I can't wait to see whose careers the Dodgers turn around this offseason.

