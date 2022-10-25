Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Has a New Cereal Dedicated to Him

Albert Pujols just completed his record-breaking final season in the MLB, and did it with the original team that drafted him, the St. Louis Cardinals. Before he signed with the Cardinals, however, his career was resurrected in 2021 in Los Angeles with the Dodgers. And Dodger fans loved having Pujols in LA.

But this past offseason, Pujols made the right decision to return to St. Louis for his final season, as he was truly embraced by the fans who loved him for so many years.

With his season and baseball playing career finally complete, he's still being honored.

Yes, St. Louis has created Pujols Crunch, a new cereal with a honey-nut taste. Pujols meant so much to the city of St. Louis, and has truly become one of its icons. It may not be the most normal way to honor a player, but also, why not? No shame in honoring a city icon in as many ways as you possibly can.

St. Louis really thought outside the box for this one.