Former Dodgers Infielder Hired as New Manager of the Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins have hired their new manager, and it's a guy who spent a year with the Dodgers.

Skip Schumaker is the new man in charge in Miami. He spent last year as the bench coach in St. Louis, and the four years prior as a coach for the San Diego Padres.

Schumaker, whose playing career lasted 11 years, spent his ninth season in the league with the Dodgers. In that 2013 season, Schumaker hit .263 with two home runs and 30 RBIs in 125 games. He also went 3-13 in that year's NLDS victory over the Braves, with two runs batted in. He won the World Series as a member of the Cardinals in 2011.

Schumaker will take over a Miami team that went 69-93 in 2022. They have a few great young pieces, including Pablo Lopez, Jazz Chisholm and Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara.

The Dodgers will face Schumaker for the first time when the Marlins come to Dodger Stadium on August 18, 19 and 20.