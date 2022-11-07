Skip to main content

Former Dodgers Pitcher Makes Fans Hurt With One Painful Tweet

Yordan Alvarez was briefly a Dodger, but on Saturday night, he was the key to the Astros winning the World Series, and former LA pitcher Dan Haren rubbed it in.

The Dodgers watched this year's World Series on TV after a historic collapse in the NLDS. On Saturday evening, their TVs showed something painful, and a tweet from former Dodgers pitcher Dan Haren didn't help things.

In Game 6 of the World Series, the Phillies had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning on a Kyle Schwarber home run. In the bottom of that inning, the Astros put runners on first and third with one out, chasing starting pitcher Zack Wheeler from the game as Yordan Alvarez stepped to the plate. Phillies manager Rob Thomson went with left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado to face the lefty Alvarez, and Alvarado's fourth pitch came in at 98.9 MPH and left at 112.5, going 450 feet to dead center for a three-run homer that essentially won the World Series for the Astros.

Alvarez, of course, was briefly a Dodger, signing as an international free agent in 2016. Six weeks later, he was traded to the Astros for relief pitcher Josh Fields. That trade, to put it mildly, did not turn out great for the Dodgers, and Haren wants to make sure we remember.

Alvarez was just 19 years old when the Dodgers traded him, and Fields was solid for Los Angeles in 117.1 innings over three seasons, posting a 2.61 ERA in 124 games. But what Dodger fans remember most is probably Fields pitching the 10th inning in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series against his former team, facing three batters and going homer-homer-double.

Even if Alvarez hadn't turned into Superman, Dodger fans would probably have mixed emotions about the Fields trade. But as Haren so helpfully reminds us, Yordan has removed any hint of mixed emotions, and all we have left are the sad, bitter memories of a rare Andrew Friedman miss.

