Former Dodgers Utility Man Suggests Different Role for Mookie if Judge Comes to LA

The 2022 season isn't even officially over but that hasn't stopped the media cycle of way-to-early free agency predictions. For the last couple of weeks, the Dodgers have been heavily linked to top free agent slugger Aaron Judge who is set to hit the market for the first time in his career.

The problem there is that the boys in blue already have a right fielder who goes by the name Mookie Betts. Nice guy. He's also one of the top if not the top corner outfielder in the game.

But, when you have a chance to sign a game-changing talent like Aaron Judge, you explore all options. Earlier this week, former Dodger and current SportsNet LA analyst Jerry Hairston Jr talked about the Mookie/Judge hypothetical conundrum. In the eyes of J Hair, it's simple.

Move Mookie around the field a bit.

"If it's for the Judge, I think Mookie Betts would move to second base for Aaron Judge. ... Aaron Judge is an incredible talent. Yes, there are going to be a lot of teams vying for his services, so if the Dodgers are so inclined to make a huge offer and Aaron Judge accepts that offer, I can see Mookie Betts moving from right field maybe to second base. Maybe to center field - because we know that Mookie Betts can also play center field. But you're always looking to better your ballclub and Aaron Judge certainly would better your ballclub."

Betts received a fair amount of criticism following LA's NLDS exit at the hands of the Padres. The root of it being that maybe the outfielder wasn't as focused on the task at hand as he should have been.

Between the end of the regular season and start of the postseason, Mookie celebrated his 30th birthday and was found on social media partying and then bowling a day later. As is his right as a human American. But it rubbed some folks the wrong way.

While I'm less inclined to agree that Mookie bowling lost the series for the Dodgers, there are times when the six-time All-Star can seem a little more disengaged over the course of a year. Honestly, it makes sense that anyone would be... the baseball season is long.

Borrowing from Hairston's idea, maybe a slight shift to more of a utility type role for the superstar Betts could make the game a little less boring for him. And for the team for that matter.

Mookie has made it known how much he loves playing second base. He was drafted as an infielder and play most of his early years in the minor leagues at second base and shortstop. If playing on the dirt from time to time sparks Mookie, it seems like a win all around.

And if he mixes in some time in center field -- depending on what happens with Cody Bellinger -- and a little in right field, Dave Roberts has himself a new super utility star waiting in the wings.

Now, all of this, of course, stems from the concept of the Dodgers inking Aaron Judge to a massive free agent deal. So, don't hold your breath.