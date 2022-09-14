Former Dodgers World Series Champion Released by Padres

It was a short lived stint in San Diego for Matt Beaty.

After appearing in just 20 games, the 29-year-old declined his option to Triple-A, and instead chose to become a free agent.

After spending the last three seasons in L.A., the Dodgers traded Beaty this offseason within the division to the Friars.

A .262 hitter in his three seasons with the Dodgers, Beaty hit just .093 in his 43 at-bats with the Padres. Beaty had four hits all season, and didn't leave the yard once.

Beaty spent some time in Triple-A this season, but did not want to go back down. In 126 at-bats with the El Paso Chihuahuas, Beaty hit .270 with two home runs and 13 RBIs.

The Dodgers traded Beaty back in March, and acquired minor-leaguer River Ryan in the process.

Ryan has spent some time in both Low and High-A this season. In Low-A, he had a 2.67 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 33 and two-thirds inning.

Since being promoted to High-A, Ryan's been even more dominant, with a 1.93 ERA and 22 punchouts in 14 innings.

The Padres are currently fighting for a Wild Card spot since, as of last night, the NL West title is officially out of reach.

The Dodgers' 12th-round pick in 2015 will look for a new home over the last few weeks of the season.