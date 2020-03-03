Gambling: Dodgers' Gavin Lux Favored to Win NL Rookie of the Year Award
Howard Cole
The National League Rookie of the Year Award isn't named for Jackie Robinson for nothing, pally. And the Dodgers' franchise hasn't been responsible for a record 18 ROY winners by some stroke of luck.
A stroke of the bat -- or 600 of them -- sure. Two hundred or 300 innings? Yes. And according to the oddsmakers at SportsBetting, Los Angeles is primed to add another trinket to the display case in 2020.
And the award goes to ... Gavin Lux. Or at least that's the thinking as of March 3. L.A.'s second baseman is listed at +350, subject to change. Colorado rookie Brendan Rodgers and San Diego's MacKenzie Gore are next (at +800). Odds for Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol (+5000), Josiah Gray (+6600) and Dustin May (+1000) are listed as well.
The Tigers' Michael Kopech is favored to win the American League award (+300). Detroit's Casey Mize is next (+450), followed by Luis Robert of the White Sox (+600).
Complete odds below.
AL Rookie of the Year:
Michael Kopech +300
Casey Mize +450
Luis Robert +600
Brendan McKay +1000
Jesus Luzardo +1000
Jo Adell +1000
Evan White +1200
Deivi Garcia +2000
Forret Whitley +2000
Nate Pearson +2000
Wander Franco +2000
Nick Madrigal +3300
A.J. Puk +4000
Clarke Schmidt +4000
Ryan Mountcastle +4000
Brady Singer +5000
Sean Murphy +5000
Bobby Bradley +6600
Bobby Dalbec +6600
Brandon Marsh +6600
Esteven Florial +6600
Jeter Downs +6600
Joe Palumbo +6600
Justin Dunn +6600
Logan Gilbert +6600
Matt Manning +6600
Nolan Jones +6600
Royce Lewis +6600
Vidal Brujan +6600 NL
NL Rookie of the Year:
Gavin Lux: +350
Brendan Rodgers +800
MacKenzie Gore +800
Carter Kieboom +1000
Dustin May +1000
Dylan Carlson +1200
Jon Duplantier +1200
Mith Keller +1200
Nico Hoerner +1200
Cristian Pache +1600
Joey Bart +1600
Sixto Sanchez +1600
KeBryan Hayes +2000
Kyle Wright +2000
Nick Lodolo +2000
Jesus Sanchez +3300
David Peterson +4000
Drew Rasmussen +4000
Spencer Howard +4000
Brusdar Graterol +5000
Alec Bohm +6600
Andres Gimenez +6600
Brailyn Marquez +6600
Daulton Varsho +6600
Heliot Ramos +6600
JJ Bleday +6600
Josiah Gray +6600
Luis Campusano +6600
Luis Patino +6600
And remember, glove conquers all.
Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.