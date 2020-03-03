Gambling: Dodgers' Gavin Lux Favored to Win NL Rookie of the Year Award

The National League Rookie of the Year Award isn't named for Jackie Robinson for nothing, pally. And the Dodgers' franchise hasn't been responsible for a record 18 ROY winners by some stroke of luck.

A stroke of the bat -- or 600 of them -- sure. Two hundred or 300 innings? Yes. And according to the oddsmakers at SportsBetting, Los Angeles is primed to add another trinket to the display case in 2020.

And the award goes to ... Gavin Lux. Or at least that's the thinking as of March 3. L.A.'s second baseman is listed at +350, subject to change. Colorado rookie Brendan Rodgers and San Diego's MacKenzie Gore are next (at +800). Odds for Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol (+5000), Josiah Gray (+6600) and Dustin May (+1000) are listed as well.

The Tigers' Michael Kopech is favored to win the American League award (+300). Detroit's Casey Mize is next (+450), followed by Luis Robert of the White Sox (+600).

AL Rookie of the Year:

Michael Kopech +300

Casey Mize +450

Luis Robert +600

Brendan McKay +1000

Jesus Luzardo +1000

Jo Adell +1000

Evan White +1200

Deivi Garcia +2000

Forret Whitley +2000

Nate Pearson +2000

Wander Franco +2000

Nick Madrigal +3300

A.J. Puk +4000

Clarke Schmidt +4000

Ryan Mountcastle +4000

Brady Singer +5000

Sean Murphy +5000

Bobby Bradley +6600

Bobby Dalbec +6600

Brandon Marsh +6600

Esteven Florial +6600

Jeter Downs +6600

Joe Palumbo +6600

Justin Dunn +6600

Logan Gilbert +6600

Matt Manning +6600

Nolan Jones +6600

Royce Lewis +6600

Vidal Brujan +6600 NL

NL Rookie of the Year:

Gavin Lux: +350

Brendan Rodgers +800

MacKenzie Gore +800

Carter Kieboom +1000

Dustin May +1000

Dylan Carlson +1200

Jon Duplantier +1200

Mith Keller +1200

Nico Hoerner +1200

Cristian Pache +1600

Joey Bart +1600

Sixto Sanchez +1600

KeBryan Hayes +2000

Kyle Wright +2000

Nick Lodolo +2000

Jesus Sanchez +3300

David Peterson +4000

Drew Rasmussen +4000

Spencer Howard +4000

Brusdar Graterol +5000

Alec Bohm +6600

Andres Gimenez +6600

Brailyn Marquez +6600

Daulton Varsho +6600

Heliot Ramos +6600

JJ Bleday +6600

Josiah Gray +6600

Luis Campusano +6600

Luis Patino +6600

And remember, glove conquers all.

