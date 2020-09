Gambling: Exact World Series Matchups by Team and By Most Likely, Plus Exact Results for Each First Round Playoff Series

There are more odds for baseball bets listed below than I have ever posted in one place, let alone read through. And as you might expect, the Dodgers figure prominently.

For example, you can get 11/10 odds on the Dodgers sweeping the Brewers in their National League Wild Card series and 2/1 odds that Los Angeles will defeat Milwaukee in three games.

You can also get odds on exact World Series matchups; 8/1 that it's the Yankees and Dodgers, 9/1 that it's the Rays vs. the Dodgers and 14/1 for a Twins/Dodgers Series. And every other matchup that can possibly occur as of this morning.

The full list of Wild Card round outcome odds and World Series matchup odds are from online sports bookmaker, BetOnline (@betonline_ag), and listed below.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Exact Series Outcome

Tampa Bay Rays 2 games to 0: 3/2

Tampa Bay Rays 2 to 1: 11/5

Toronto Blue Jays 2 to 1: 21/5

Toronto Blue Jays 2 to 0: 9/2

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians

Exact Series Outcome

New York Yankees 2 to 0: 12/5

New York Yankees 2 to 1: 12/5

Cleveland Indians 2 to 0: 14/5

Cleveland Indians 2 to 1: 14/5

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

Exact Series Outcome

Minnesota Twins 2 to 0: 7/4

Minnesota Twins 2 to 1: 9/4

Houston Astros 2 to 1: 7/2

Houston Astros 2 to 0: 4/1

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

Exact Series Outcome

Oakland Athletics 2 to 1: 12/5

Oakland Athletics 2 to 0: 13/5

Chicago White Sox 2 to 1: 11/4

Chicago White Sox 2 to 0: 14/5

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres

Exact Series Outcome

San Diego Padres 2 to 0: 5/4

San Diego Padres 2 to 1: 9/4

St Louis Cardinals 2 to 1: 4/1

St Louis Cardinals 2 to 0: 11/2

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

Exact Series Outcome

Chicago Cubs 2 to 0: 3/2

Chicago Cubs 2 to 1: 7/4

Miami Marlins 2 to 1: 7/2

Miami Marlins 2 to 0: 19/4

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Exact Series Outcome

Los Angeles Dodgers 2 to 0: 11/10

Los Angeles Dodgers 2 to 1: 2/1

Milwaukee Brewers 2 to 1: 5/1

Milwaukee Brewers 2 to 0: 27/4

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

Exact Series Outcome

Atlanta Braves 2 to 0: 9/4

Atlanta Braves 2 to 1: 5/2

Cincinnati Reds 2 to 1: 11/4

Cincinnati Reds 2 to 0: 16/5

Exact World Series Matchup

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers 8/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers 9/1

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Dodgers 14/1

Cleveland Indians vs Los Angeles Dodgers 16/1

Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers 18/1

Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers 18/1

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres 20/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs San Diego Padres 22/1

New York Yankees vs Atlanta Braves 25/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Atlanta Braves 25/1

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Dodgers 30/1

Minnesota Twins vs San Diego Padres 33/1

New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs 33/1

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds 33/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago Cubs 33/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds 33/1

Cleveland Indians vs San Diego Padres 35/1

Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres 40/1

Minnesota Twins vs Atlanta Braves 40/1

Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres 40/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers 40/1

Chicago White Sox vs Atlanta Braves 50/1

Cleveland Indians vs Atlanta Braves 50/1

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago Cubs 50/1

Minnesota Twins vs Cincinnati Reds 50/1

Oakland Athletics vs Atlanta Braves 50/1

Cleveland Indians vs Chicago Cubs 60/1

Cleveland Indians vs Cincinnati Reds 60/1

New York Yankees vs Miami Marlins 60/1

Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs 66/1

Chicago White Sox vs Cincinnati Reds 66/1

Houston Astros vs San Diego Padres 66/1

New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers 66/1

New York Yankees vs St. Louis Cardinals 66/1

Oakland Athletics vs Chicago Cubs 66/1

Oakland Athletics vs Cincinnati Reds 66/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins 66/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Milwaukee Brewers 75/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs St. Louis Cardinals 75/1

Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves 80/1

Cleveland Indians vs Miami Marlins 100/1

Houston Astros vs Chicago Cubs 100/1

Houston Astros vs Cincinnati Reds 100/1

Minnesota Twins vs Miami Marlins 100/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves 100/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs San Diego Padres 100/1

Chicago White Sox vs Miami Marlins 125/1

Cleveland Indians vs Milwaukee Brewers 125/1

Cleveland Indians vs St. Louis Cardinals 125/1

Minnesota Twins vs Milwaukee Brewers 125/1

Minnesota Twins vs St. Louis Cardinals 125/1

Oakland Athletics vs Miami Marlins 125/1

Chicago White Sox vs Milwaukee Brewers 150/1

Chicago White Sox vs St. Louis Cardinals 150/1

Oakland Athletics vs Milwaukee Brewers 150/1

Oakland Athletics vs St. Louis Cardinals 150/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Chicago Cubs 150/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds 150/1

Houston Astros vs Miami Marlins 200/1

Houston Astros vs Milwaukee Brewers 225/1

Houston Astros vs St. Louis Cardinals 225/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Miami Marlins 300/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Milwaukee Brewers 350/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs St. Louis Cardinals 350/1

Atlanta Braves

New York Yankees vs Atlanta Braves 25/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Atlanta Braves 25/1

Minnesota Twins vs Atlanta Braves 40/1

Chicago White Sox vs Atlanta Braves 50/1

Cleveland Indians vs Atlanta Braves 50/1

Oakland Athletics vs Atlanta Braves 50/1

Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves 80/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves 100/1

Chicago Cubs

New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs 33/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago Cubs 33/1

Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs 66/1

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago Cubs 50/1

Cleveland Indians vs Chicago Cubs 60/1

Oakland Athletics vs Chicago Cubs 66/1

Houston Astros vs Chicago Cubs 100/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Chicago Cubs 150/1

Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers 18/1

Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres 40/1

Chicago White Sox vs Atlanta Braves 50/1

Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs 66/1

Chicago White Sox vs Cincinnati Reds 66/1

Chicago White Sox vs Miami Marlins 125/1

Chicago White Sox vs Milwaukee Brewers 150/1

Chicago White Sox vs St. Louis Cardinals 150/1

Cincinnati Reds

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds 33/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds 33/1

Minnesota Twins vs Cincinnati Reds 50/1

Cleveland Indians vs Cincinnati Reds 60/1

Chicago White Sox vs Cincinnati Reds 66/1

Oakland Athletics vs Cincinnati Reds 66/1

Houston Astros vs Cincinnati Reds 100/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds 150/1

Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians vs Los Angeles Dodgers 16/1

Cleveland Indians vs San Diego Padres 35/1

Cleveland Indians vs Atlanta Braves 50/1

Cleveland Indians vs Chicago Cubs 60/1

Cleveland Indians vs Cincinnati Reds 60/1

Cleveland Indians vs Miami Marlins 100/1

Cleveland Indians vs Milwaukee Brewers 125/1

Cleveland Indians vs St. Louis Cardinals 125/1

Houston Astros

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Dodgers 30/1

Houston Astros vs San Diego Padres 66/1

Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves 80/1

Houston Astros vs Chicago Cubs 100/1

Houston Astros vs Cincinnati Reds 100/1

Houston Astros vs Miami Marlins 200/1

Houston Astros vs Milwaukee Brewers 225/1

Houston Astros vs St. Louis Cardinals 225/1

Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers 8/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers 9/1

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Dodgers 14/1

Cleveland Indians vs Los Angeles Dodgers 16/1

Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers 18/1

Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers 18/1

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Dodgers 30/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers 40/1

Miami Marlins

New York Yankees vs Miami Marlins 60/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins 66/1

Cleveland Indians vs Miami Marlins 100/1

Minnesota Twins vs Miami Marlins 100/1

Chicago White Sox vs Miami Marlins 125/1

Oakland Athletics vs Miami Marlins 125/1

Houston Astros vs Miami Marlins 200/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Miami Marlins 300/1

Milwaukee Brewers

New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers 66/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Milwaukee Brewers 75/1

Minnesota Twins vs Milwaukee Brewers 125/1

Cleveland Indians vs Milwaukee Brewers 125/1

Chicago White Sox vs Milwaukee Brewers 150/1

Oakland Athletics vs Milwaukee Brewers 150/1

Houston Astros vs Milwaukee Brewers 225/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Milwaukee Brewers 350/1

Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Dodgers 14/1

Minnesota Twins vs San Diego Padres 33/1

Minnesota Twins vs Atlanta Braves 40/1

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago Cubs 50/1

Minnesota Twins vs Cincinnati Reds 50/1

Minnesota Twins vs Miami Marlins 100/1

Minnesota Twins vs Milwaukee Brewers 125/1

Minnesota Twins vs St. Louis Cardinals 125/1

New York Yankees

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers 8/1

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres 20/1

New York Yankees vs Atlanta Braves 25/1

New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs 33/1

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds 33/1

New York Yankees vs Miami Marlins 60/1

New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers 66/1

New York Yankees vs St. Louis Cardinals 66/1

Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers 18/1

Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres 40/1

Oakland Athletics vs Atlanta Braves 50/1

Oakland Athletics vs Chicago Cubs 66/1

Oakland Athletics vs Cincinnati Reds 66/1

Oakland Athletics vs Miami Marlins 125/1

Oakland Athletics vs Milwaukee Brewers 150/1

Oakland Athletics vs St. Louis Cardinals 150/1

St. Louis Cardinals

New York Yankees vs St. Louis Cardinals 66/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs St. Louis Cardinals 75/1

Cleveland Indians vs St. Louis Cardinals 125/1

Minnesota Twins vs St. Louis Cardinals 125/1

Chicago White Sox vs St. Louis Cardinals 150/1

Oakland Athletics vs St. Louis Cardinals 150/1

Houston Astros vs St. Louis Cardinals 225/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs St. Louis Cardinals 350/1

San Diego Padres

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres 20/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs San Diego Padres 22/1

Minnesota Twins vs San Diego Padres 33/1

Cleveland Indians vs San Diego Padres 35/1

Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres 40/1

Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres 40/1

Houston Astros vs San Diego Padres 66/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs San Diego Padres 100/1

Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers 9/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs San Diego Padres 22/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Atlanta Braves 25/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago Cubs 33/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds 33/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins 66/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs Milwaukee Brewers 75/1

Tampa Bay Rays vs St. Louis Cardinals 75/1

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers 40/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Atlanta Braves 100/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs San Diego Padres 100/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Chicago Cubs 150/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds 150/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Miami Marlins 300/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs Milwaukee Brewers 350/1

Toronto Blue Jays vs St. Louis Cardinals 350/1